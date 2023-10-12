20 Classic Beef Dishes Every Home Cook Should Know

There's no denying the prevailing popularity and versatility of beef, which probably explains why it's one of the most widely consumed meats out there. The beauty of beef is that you can cook it just about any way imaginable, and it will taste good — grill it, bake it, sous vide it, pan fry it, even boil it (not that we recommend that option), and you've got a protein-packed main course with little effort.

Another perk of beef is that it is considerably inexpensive; while you could splurge on pricier cuts of filet mignon or pricey Wagyu, cheaper alternatives like ground beef or flank steak prove that this protein can feed a family on a budget. But just because beef is readily available doesn't mean that everyone knows exactly how to cook it or how to incorporate it into delicious recipes ... until now, that is.

If you're looking to beef up your beef recipe repertoire, then a good first step is nailing a handful of classic recipes. Even if beef isn't the top protein in your household, it doesn't hurt to have a go-to meatloaf, burgers, or beef bourguignon recipe on hand so you can get craftier in the kitchen and ensure that dinner will satisfy everyone's taste buds.