The Steakhouse Chain Apple Pie That's Worth Ordering Every Time

Let's be honest: When you make a trip to your favorite chain steakhouse, you're probably going for the steak. Excellent sides and top-notch cocktails (like Texas Roadhouse's margaritas) are just added perks. In that same vein, you probably wouldn't expect chain steakhouses to make drool-worthy desserts — but in some cases, they do.

When we searched far and wide for steakhouse chains serving up great desserts, one chain came up more than once: Texas Roadhouse. While other chains were spending their time making excellent chocolatey desserts, like cakes and brownies, Texas Roadhouse was fine-tuning an American classic: apple pie. Its Granny's Apple Classic is a shareable, fruity dessert featuring a thick apple layer covered in a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a decadent honey-cinnamon caramel sauce. The ice cream oozes down and melts into the pie, making for the perfect juxtaposition of cool ice cream, warm pie, and spiced sauce. It's the perfect way to finish off your steak dinner and make the most of what this chain's menu has to offer — though we wouldn't blame you if you make a trip to Texas Roadhouse just for it.