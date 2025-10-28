9 Chain Steakhouse Side Dishes That Rival The Steak
Few things satisfy a craving like a trip to the steakhouse — it's the ultimate indulgence for anyone who loves a perfectly cooked cut of meat. But while a juicy and tender piece of steak is likely to be the star of your meal, you want to make sure you leave fully satisfied. That's where the side dishes come in. They may serve as the perfect supporting character to your meat, but sometimes the sides are so good that they can't help but steal the show.
Even if you're not dining at one of the best steakhouses in the country, any quality beef restaurant will likely have a kitchen staff capable of handling more than just steak. It shouldn't be a surprise when the sides are just as tasty as the entrée. In some cases, the sides may have earned a reputation that makes them the reason you walked through the door in the first place. So, with all due respect to steak, it's time for it to step back and give these standout steakhouse side dishes their time in the spotlight.
Sweet potato casserole from Ruth's Chris
While you may need some time to figure out the best cut of Ruth's Chris steak to order, there's one menu item you can lock in before you even arrive at the highly regarded chain — the sweet potato casserole. Once you start tucking into this sweet treat, you may find yourself inching it further and further from your dining companions in the hope of stealing it all for yourself.
Made from mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, vanilla, and pecans, Ruth's Chris' casserole achieves a perfectly balanced level of sweetness without going overboard. That said, the casserole wouldn't be out of place on the dessert menu – but wherever it appears, it's worth ordering at some point during your meal. To the benefit of home cooks, Ruth's Chris has shared its recipe, though we wouldn't blame you for leaving the cooking to the professionals. Seeing as how it earned our top spot among Ruth Chris's signature sides, it's safe to say we're pretty big fans — and we'd bet that once you try it, you will be too.
Baked potato at Texas Roadhouse
The pairing of steak and potatoes is a match made in heaven, so the culinary minds at Texas Roadhouse decided not to reinvent the meal wheel. Instead, they focused on making sure their baked potato offerings match the impressive quality of the beef. There's nothing revolutionary here — just a solid spud ready for you to put your stamp on. Customization is the name of the game. While you can order a plain potato, you can also load it with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon. On the off chance that all that isn't enough, you can top it off with some good old-fashioned Texas red chili.
While those additions may not sound too out of the ordinary, they don't need to be. Sometimes simple done well is the best approach. Paired with a slab of beef, the salted spud and whatever accoutrements you choose are a duo guaranteed to win anyone over. But we're here specifically to talk about sides that rival the steak you order. To get the best meal possible, you've got to pick the right Texas Roadhouse steak. On the off chance that your cut isn't to your liking, it may be the trusty old baked potato that saves your dinner from being a disappointment.
Smoked gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes at Morton's The Steakhouse
While we're on the subject of steak and potatoes, it's worth mentioning Morton's The Steakhouse, which puts a fancier spin on spuds. The only second guessing you'll experience if you order the smoked gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes is whether you're pronouncing the name correctly. The meat deservedly gets top billing at Morton's, as the restaurant wet-ages its Prime-graded beef to produce steaks that are perfectly juicy and flavorsome. So, when we say that the au gratin potatoes rival the quality of the meat, you know we're giving it high praise.
Many diners feel Morton's offers some of the best potatoes au gratin in the country. It's safe to say you won't be cheated out of cheese, with one Yelper claiming it seemed like an entire block of cheddar went into the dish, and that they couldn't stop themselves from eating it. It's a side that screams decadence and feels right at home amid the lavish interiors of Morton's restaurants.
Shaved brussels sprouts at Sullivan's Steakhouse
Eating all your vegetables has never been easier than at Sullivan's Steakhouse, especially if you order the shaved Brussels sprouts. There's even a chance they'll end up being the highlight of your meal. Sides are taken seriously at Sullivan's, and the chain dedicates an entire page of its website to the importance of complementing your steak with the right dish. When it comes to its Brussels sprouts, Sullivan's offers further proof of the age-old theory that bacon makes everything better, while also throwing in some caramelized onions to complete the decadent treat. Perfectly seasoned and cooked long enough to give the sprouts a satisfying crunch, you've got a vegetable dish that'll please any carnivore.
A reviewer for Fox59.com wrote, "These aren't your everyday Brussels sprouts, they are shaved into fun bite-size pieces," before claiming the side offered the ultimate taste profile for pairing with a juicy steak. Scan through a list of Yelp reviews, and you'll find others echoing that sentiment. One satisfied diner called them a show-stealer, saying that if a restaurant can make sprouts taste that good, you can trust its culinary skills.
Creamed spinach at The Capital Grille
When a dish has inspired as many copycat recipes as the creamed spinach at The Capital Grille, it's safe to say that it has quite a few fans. Considering The Capital Grille topped Tasting Table's ranking of the best steakhouse chains, it should come as no surprise that you can count us among the list of admirers. Though you'll find the dish on many steakhouse menus, creamed spinach may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you imagine yourself tucking into a traditional steak dinner. But after tasting The Capital Grille's version, maybe it should be.
One reviewer writing for Mill Valley News discovered this for themselves after a visit to the acclaimed chain, writing, "At first, I was a little hesitant on trying, but after eating a forkful, I found myself scooping more portions onto my plate. The taste of the creamy spinach wasn't as heavy as I was expecting it to be." If you take the time to scan through numerous Yelp reviews mentioning the dish, you'd be hard-pressed to find many keyboard critics that have anything negative to say about their creamed spinach experience.
Chophouse Corn at Ocean Prime
Corn may not seem like the most luxurious food, but it's arguably one of the best side dishes for steak. When it's prepared as well as it is at Ocean Prime, it might even pull your attention away from the slab of meat on your plate. It's no secret why Ocean Prime's Chophouse Corn tastes so good, as the recipe from executive chef and restaurateur Cameron Mitchell is available for any home cook to try.
However, for those who'd rather feast than cook, Ocean Prime is more than happy to work its magic by turning the simple ingredients of corn, butter, shallots, white wine, sugar, heavy cream, salt, pepper, and chives into an unassuming yet unforgettable highlight of your dinner. Multiple food reviewers have made special mention of the Chophouse Corn after visiting Ocean Prime, with one Chicago-based critic noting that you could probably run a whole restaurant with the side dish menu alone. If you're still hesitant, then it might be time to find your nearest Ocean Prime and put that claim to the test yourself.
Lobster mac and cheese at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Macaroni and cheese might seem like a simple comfort food, but add lobster to the mix, and suddenly it's a sophisticated offering fit for a fine steakhouse. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse may have a meat-focused name, but it's a sea creature that's helped the brand win over countless fans. Del Frisco's is another chain that's not shy about sharing its secrets, so if a dinner at the pricey restaurant is out of your budget, you can always try whipping up its lobster mac and cheese yourself next date night.
It's a dish that has people searching for creative ways to praise it. One blogger dusted off their knowledge of Greek mythology to find a suitable superlative, comparing the dish to Adonis before saying they'd likely choose it for their final meal on Earth. Another reviewer wished they could swim in the stuff, admitting they were torn between sharing the dish and keeping it all to themselves.
Spaghetti squash primavera at Perry's Steakhouse
Steakhouses may be the domain of meat-eaters looking to fill up on hunks of beef, but when they're not trotting out their famous roasted pork chops, Perry's Steakhouse goes out of its way to cater to everyone's dietary needs. Whether you're vegetarian, gluten-intolerant, or vegan, look no further than Perry's spaghetti squash primavera for an opportunity to indulge. It's available as both an entrée and a side dish for two, so any veg-curious meat fans can get the best of both worlds by ordering the primavera to complement their usual steak dinner.
Those who partake are in for a visual feast as well, as the dish is presented with the spaghetti squash arranged like a bird's nest piled high with vibrant vegetables. Perry's also draws on its family's Italian cooking roots by placing the veggie nest atop a serving of San Marzano marinara sauce credited to Grandma Attanasio, meaning this decadent dish comes with a dash of old-school home cooking. Diners with dietary restrictions have been vocal about their appreciation for Perry's offering, noting how refreshing it is to be able to visit a steak restaurant and enjoy a superb vegetarian option.
Sautéed mushrooms at Texas de Brazil
If you're interested in finding out whether the sautéed mushrooms at Texas de Brazil are worth the hype, you're going to have to work for it — as in, you'll have to walk over to the buffet section and put them on your own plate. Brazilian steakhouses are typically an all-you-can-eat affair, where you load your plate up from the salad bar before having hunks of whatever meat you desire brought to your table and sliced before your eyes. Texas de Brazil has over 50 items to choose from, including these mushrooms.
While the meat is usually what catches everyone's attention, we suggest making a beeline for the sautéed mushrooms. Texas de Brazil dedicates an entire page of its website to its Burgundy mushrooms, a very French recipe that calls for slow-simmering the mushrooms in red wine with butter, herbs, and garlic. The flavor of these fungi is easily rich enough to match whatever cuts of meat you choose. Texas de Brazil's mushrooms have won over countless diners who've taken to the internet to share their admiration, with one food blogger calling them, "The most delicious red wine mushrooms I have ever had," before adding, "I could have eaten a bowl of them."