9 Steakhouse Chain Desserts Worth Saving Room For
Picture this: You're out to dinner, and you've sufficiently wined and dined. You've indulged in everything from bread and appetizers to sizable entrees and side dishes — with drinks to polish everything off, of course. Then, your server saunters back over to ask you one of the most difficult questions of the night: "Did we save room for dessert?"
It's the age-old restaurant question. One that's often met with scoffs from the majority of the table, who have already pushed their stomachs to the limit. We get it. It's easy to get caught up in earlier courses, especially at a place like a steakhouse, where the main draw is the sizzling cuts of beef. But every so often, a dessert comes along so good that it helps you exercise some restraint, or at least find a little extra space at the end of the meal.
These kinds of decadent and delicious desserts aren't hard to come by, either. Many chain steakhouses are quietly serving up indulgences that are more than worthy of a taste — or perhaps even an order to finish off every single visit. From chocolatey masterpieces to fruity pies to sugar-crusted crème brûlées, we've rounded up a list of nine of the absolute best sweet finales from some of the most prominent chain steakhouses. Customers say they're too tasty to skip — the kind of desserts that make saying "yes" to that last question a no-brainer.
Outback Steakhouse: Chocolate Thunder from Down Under
When you're traversing through the Outback, you have to dessert like the Aussies do. At the chain steakhouse, that means ending your meal with a sweet treat like a slice of triple-layer carrot cake, a chocolate tower for two, or the salted caramel cookie skillet. However, if you're on the hunt for the tastiest indulgence on the menu, you have to go with the Chocolate Thunder from Down Under.
The delicacy starts with a pecan-studded brownie, and it only gets better from there. Next comes a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and a sprinkling of chocolate shavings for good measure. Customers say every single bite is delicious. A major reason for the hype is the ice cream itself, which diners consider underrated and also note that the warm chocolate sauce is some of the best you'll find — not just at a chain restaurant but anywhere.
It's a winner from start to finish, but the best part about the Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is that it's also listed as a gluten-free option on the Outback menu. It joins favorites like the Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, Alice Springs Chicken, and Victoria's Barrel-Cut Filet Mignon. But it's the only dessert to make the gluten-free list. A chocolatey send-off that all can enjoy.
Ruth's Chris: Crème Brûlée
From smoking cocktails and hors d'oeuvres to sizzling USDA prime-cut steaks, a meal at Ruth's Chris is an elevated experience. And if you're thinking the final course at the steakhouse is just an afterthought, think again. The chain puts a great deal of thought into its dessert menu, with picks like a New Orleans-inspired bread pudding and slices of rich Chocolate Sin Cake. But, if you ask patrons what the crème de la crème is, many will tell you it's the crème brûlée.
Ruth's Chris diners say that there are few other crème brûlée recipes out there that come close to the variation served at the restaurant. It hits the spot every time, and other reviews note that it's creamy with a crisp sugary crust that makes for a satisfying crackle every time you dig your spoon into the shallow ramekin. It's a time-honored take on the dish, but with some combination of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries to dress it up.
If you happen to be celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or other special occasion, you'll be met with an even more impressive presentation. The steakhouse likes to write a sweet note to its diners in chocolate sauce and add a candle to the plate so that celebratory wishes can be made. It's these little things that make a classic dessert feel like a luscious luxury.
Fogo de Chão: Tres Leches Cake
It's hard to save room when you indulge in rodizio-style dining at an eatery like Fogo de Chão. The Brazilian steakhouse showers you with endless meat offerings like dry-aged tomahawk ancho, or Cordeiro lamb chops, all sliced fresh to order right at your table. But if you can manage to carve out a small portion of your stomach for dessert, you'll be richly rewarded.
The restaurant's tres leches cake is worth exercising a bit of restraint for. Customers say it's the best version of the cake they've ever eaten, and others go so far as to say it's their favorite part of eating at Fogo de Chão. It's made of vanilla sponge cake that's been soaked in three different kinds of milk. It's then adorned with cream, toasted meringue, and a few mixed berries for freshness. These elements make for a treat that's delicious, moist, and that practically melts in your mouth – A certified must-try when you eat at the chain. The tres leches cake stands at the top of the Fogo de Chão dessert food chain. But there are also plenty of other confections to explore if you're up for it, like a papaya cream or chocolate brigadeiro.
LongHorn Steakhouse: Chocolate Stampede
At LongHorn Steakhouse, there is a great debate around which of its sumptuous desserts reigns supreme. The cheesecake and the strawberries and cream shortcake are fine options. But the treats that have diners in a tizzy are the two chocolate-heavy choices on the menu: the Chocolate Stampede and the Molten Lava Cake. It seems that you can't go wrong with either pick, and there are fan camps for both. But some people out there are adamant that the Stampede is the absolute best dessert at the chain – or, as others put it, their favorite dessert in the entire world.
It certainly beats the molten cake in terms of size, offering two large triangular cake slices facing off on either side of the plate. They're made up of six types of chocolate, including cake, mousse, and chocolate curls, and they're joined by two generous scoops of vanilla bean ice cream decorated with a drizzle of chocolate sauce. It's a treat for the eyes and the taste buds. People also say it's a dream for chocoholics, and some patrons even note that they make special trips to LongHorn just to enjoy it again.
If you're still interested in the Molten Lava Cake as well, don't worry. Customers have created a solution for that. You can partake in a dessert double feature, starting with the Chocolate Stampede and finishing off with the lava cake. Warning: Devouring both popular LongHorn menu items may lead to a chocolatey coma, but it will be worth it.
The Capital Grille: Coconut Cream Pie
The Coconut Cream Pie at The Capital Grille is something that reviewers say is to die for and hands down the best coconut cream pie they've ever had the pleasure of enjoying. It's a chain steakhouse dessert that should be on your radar as you sit down to a lavish meal of dry-aged steaks and other carefully curated dishes.
Made daily by the restaurant's in-house pastry chef, the pie features a crust with coconut cream and fresh whipped cream on top. A thin housemade sugar cookie tuile also sticks out of the side for a heightened presentation and delicate crunch. According to customers, this combo adds up to perfection. The crust achieves the quintessential texture, the filling is creamy and sweet without being cloying, and the light whipped cream is the perfect finishing touch.
In a surprising move for a steakhouse chain, The Capital Grille doesn't gatekeep the recipe either. Along with recipes for its other popular dishes like flourless chocolate cake with espresso and soy-glazed Brussels sprouts, the restaurant shares step-by-step instructions on how to piece together the coconut creation at home, from the caramel rum sauce all the way down to the graham cracker crust. We'd prefer to have the dessert served to us by a jacketed server amidst the steakhouses' sophisticated atmosphere, but it's nice to know the recipe is there for anyone up for a little baking challenge.
Texas Roadhouse: Granny's Apple Classic
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the desserts. The chain's Big Ol' Brownie lives up to its name — practically daring you to tackle its enormous portion. The same goes for the New York-style strawberry cheesecake, and then you have Granny's Apple Classic pie that's more than shareable. Size aside, the pie also happens to be a delicious, top-notch pick.
The pie's secret ingredient is a honey cinnamon caramel sauce dumped on top of the homestyle, apple-filled slice and scoop of vanilla ice cream. There's just something about that pairing of honey and cinnamon at the roadhouse. It's the winning combo that makes its butter and dinner rolls legendary, and it certainly helps the pie's case as well. Customers say the slice is good on its own with a buttery crust. But then throw in the sticky-sweet caramel sauce and a spoonful of ice cream, and they say you'd be surprised by how good it is. Even for those people who aren't necessarily apple pie fanatics, you could likely get on board with this dessert. Others add that when you order the treat in the restaurant rather than to go, it's served warm on a hot skillet. The apples are also well-spiced and are cooked to the perfect crisp texture.
The only real problem is that the pie tends to disappear fast. Not to worry, though, you could always tack on another slice or make it a two-dessert night with the Big Ol' Brownie as well.
Morton's The Steakhouse: Espresso Pot de Crème
Morton's The Steakhouse gives special attention to its many high-quality prime cuts. They're sourced from all over the world, aged, and custom-cut by skilled meat cutters. Also taking into consideration a careful cooking process, just the steak alone makes for a satisfying dining experience. However, that doesn't mean that other parts of the meal are forgotten. Hors d'oeuvres like oysters Rockefeller and sides like Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes complete the meal. Plus, everything ends in a sweet dessert crescendo. Banana bread pudding and a hot chocolate cake compete for attention, but there's another pick on the menu that diners are obsessing over.
The Espresso Pot de Crème was introduced for the very first time in 2024 and has been a showstopper ever since. It's a French custard dessert decorated with fresh whipped cream, dark chocolate crunchies, and a raspberry on top. Customers say it's perfect, noting that although it's a small portion, it's decadent, with rich chocolate flavor and pudding-like consistency.
For even more of a post-dinner lift, pair the dessert with a Morton's Coffee spiked with Disaronno amaretto and Baileys. Or, if you're looking for more of a nightcap to wind down, the restaurant also features plenty of dessert wines, elevated cocktails, and stiff pours of scotch.
Fleming's Steakhouse: Chocolate Gooey Brownie
A dessert called the "Chocolate Gooey Brownie" doesn't necessarily fit Fleming's upscale ambiance and reputation. It stands out when listed among other posh picks like crème brûlée or fresh fruit with chantilly cream. By comparison, it sounds more laid-back and informal. However, this lack of a sleek and elegant name in no way affects its indulgent taste.
If you read the fine print of the dessert's description, you'll start to understand why it's a top choice at the chain. The brownie arrives swimming in both chocolate sauce and caramel sauce with honeycomb brittle crumbled over the entire plate. It's much more than your average, run-of-the-mill brownie. Patrons say that it's nothing short of delectable and that each bite surprised them with how good it was. Others simply call it a must. Just the sight of it alone is enough to activate your taste buds.
Clearly, the gooey brownie is good as is. But it also often comes with a few accompaniment options. Sometimes, it's teamed up with a small serving of chantilly cream for a light pairing. Other times, patrons ask for a scoop of ice cream to be added to the plate. No matter which route you pick, it's hard to go wrong. The brownie is a great follow-up to that prime quality steak dinner.
Smith & Wollensky: Gigantic Chocolate Cake
If you're on the hunt for chocolate, and lots of it, look no further than the Gigantic Chocolate Cake from Smith & Wollensky. This thing is an absolute behemoth of a dessert that defies the laws of both baking and gravity. It's not just big for the sake of being big and Instagram-worthy, either. It's a delicious crowd favorite.
The indulgence is made up of five layers of chocolate cake infused with Baileys Irish Cream and separated by milk chocolate mousse. Then, the outside is blanketed with a hearty slather of dark chocolate ganache, and it even comes with a side bucket of whipped cream to add on as you please. People describe it as rich and moist with an intense cocoa flavor. However, it never leans too far to the sweet side. They also say it's far too big for only two people, so bring a squad, or prepare for leftovers!
The steakhouse shares online videos of the dessert coming to life. It shows bakers behind the scenes carefully assembling the cake, layer by layer. It's a mouthwatering and satisfying process to watch, especially when that ganache is poured on top. One of the best parts of the presentation is the cow-shaped chocolate piece, which is added to the side of the cake — the most adorable and thoughtful finishing touch.
Methodology
To find these top-tier desserts, we started by taking a closer look at the dessert menus at some of the top chain steakhouses across the country — from more affordable establishments like Texas Roadhouse to higher-end dining destinations such as Ruth's Chris. From there, we dug in even further to determine which desserts receive the most consistent praise from customers.
We looked at customer reviews and taste test videos on social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. We looked at chatter on sites like Reddit, and ratings on platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor. Based on all of these first-hand experiences and notes, we were able to track down the sweet desserts with the best reputation — the desserts that are rich, delicious, and absolutely worth saving room every single time.