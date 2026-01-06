9 Steakhouse Chain Desserts Worth Saving Room For

Picture this: You're out to dinner, and you've sufficiently wined and dined. You've indulged in everything from bread and appetizers to sizable entrees and side dishes — with drinks to polish everything off, of course. Then, your server saunters back over to ask you one of the most difficult questions of the night: "Did we save room for dessert?"

It's the age-old restaurant question. One that's often met with scoffs from the majority of the table, who have already pushed their stomachs to the limit. We get it. It's easy to get caught up in earlier courses, especially at a place like a steakhouse, where the main draw is the sizzling cuts of beef. But every so often, a dessert comes along so good that it helps you exercise some restraint, or at least find a little extra space at the end of the meal.

These kinds of decadent and delicious desserts aren't hard to come by, either. Many chain steakhouses are quietly serving up indulgences that are more than worthy of a taste — or perhaps even an order to finish off every single visit. From chocolatey masterpieces to fruity pies to sugar-crusted crème brûlées, we've rounded up a list of nine of the absolute best sweet finales from some of the most prominent chain steakhouses. Customers say they're too tasty to skip — the kind of desserts that make saying "yes" to that last question a no-brainer.