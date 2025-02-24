The Outback Steakhouse Dessert You Can Recreate In Under An Hour

Even if you're a fan of Longhorn Steakhouse or swear by Texas Roadhouse, you have to admit that Outback Steakhouse is one of the best chain restaurants out there. The steak-anchored eatery not only has a well-rounded and robust gluten-free menu but also boasts a variety of delicious desserts. In fact, one dessert in particular is easy to recreate from home. That dessert is Outback's beloved salted caramel cookie skillet, which requires a lot of caramel but just a little of your time.

Per Outback, it's essentially a caramel cookie with chunks of white chocolate, toffee, and pretzels. The dessert finishes with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel, upping the flavor ante ... and proving there's always room for dessert.

To make the tasty skillet for yourself, draw inspiration from Outback's own technique. Although the restaurant hasn't published a detailed recipe, you can easily assemble one by adapting a standard skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe into a caramel-anchored dough using the same ingredients as Outback. Simply swap them into Tasting Table's skillet cookie, which comes together in 10 minutes and bakes in 40 in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven. As such, the dessert will take under an hour to recreate from start to finish.