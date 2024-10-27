The Popular Steakhouse Chain With A Reliable Gluten-Free Menu

An estimated one in 141 Americans has celiac disease, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. However, researchers believe that number is even higher — potentially more than 80% of people who suffer from the condition have not been properly diagnosed. Growing awareness about this chronic issue has made dining out something of a digestive war zone; sure, there are plenty of hazards that are easy to spot (avoid the fettuccine Alfredo, for instance), but menu landmines abound. Fortunately, a popular U.S. chain has developed a sizable lineup of gluten-free (GF) offerings: Outback Steakhouse, and thanks to its ubiquity, there's probably one near you.

If you haven't been rooting around the company's website, it would be easy to miss the page devoted entirely to information about its gluten-free program, which was developed more than 10 years ago. Outback apparently keeps registered dietitians on payroll, who not only doles out obvious advice on how to eat healthier at the chain ("go for lower sodium" and "choose a light dressing") but are antithetical to most diners' delicious mission to inhale a 1,900-calorie deep-fried onion. The brand's health professionals has the additional, more helpful task of assisting chefs with creating gluten-free dishes. The company also says it works closely with the Gluten Intolerance Group, a nonprofit that educates the food industry about the latest medical research.

