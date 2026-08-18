The 8 Best Texas Roadhouse Entrees Under $20

Texas Roadhouse is one of the more affordable steakhouses you can visit – $100 can get you surprisingly far, at least compared to other places like Logan's Roadhouse or higher-end options like Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. But what exactly should you get? Well, we researched to find some of the most affordable entrees you can get at the chain Steakhouse, all under $20. We used the Texas Roadhouse location in Joliet, Illinois, as our pricing guide so that you may see different prices.

Full disclosure: Steaks are pretty much off the table here because they are over our designated budget. However, we found workarounds so you can still get beef, and we also identified other proteins for your entrees. These are all meals, so you can leave the steakhouse feeling satiated but not broke, and you may discover some new options you haven't tried. If you want to dine on a budget, consider these your best options that are highly recommended by customers, Tasting Table reviews, and staff. They are enjoyed for their value, which is evident, but they're also appreciated for their flavor, variety, and filling-ness. You may be surprised at the array of options at Texas Roadhouse under $20.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary by location.