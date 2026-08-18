The 8 Best Texas Roadhouse Entrees Under $20
Texas Roadhouse is one of the more affordable steakhouses you can visit – $100 can get you surprisingly far, at least compared to other places like Logan's Roadhouse or higher-end options like Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. But what exactly should you get? Well, we researched to find some of the most affordable entrees you can get at the chain Steakhouse, all under $20. We used the Texas Roadhouse location in Joliet, Illinois, as our pricing guide so that you may see different prices.
Full disclosure: Steaks are pretty much off the table here because they are over our designated budget. However, we found workarounds so you can still get beef, and we also identified other proteins for your entrees. These are all meals, so you can leave the steakhouse feeling satiated but not broke, and you may discover some new options you haven't tried. If you want to dine on a budget, consider these your best options that are highly recommended by customers, Tasting Table reviews, and staff. They are enjoyed for their value, which is evident, but they're also appreciated for their flavor, variety, and filling-ness. You may be surprised at the array of options at Texas Roadhouse under $20.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary by location.
3-Piece Fried Catfish
We totally understand if you've been scared to try the catfish dish at Texas Roadhouse, but we'd love to alleviate any qualms that you have. Not only is it highly recommended by employees, but it is one of the best restaurant fried fish dishes, point blank. Even employees who say they don't typically like catfish find the Texas Roadhouse dish a true winner. For $17.99, you get cornmeal-breaded, farm-raised catfish along with two sides. Now the key is that you have to stick with the 3-piece Fried Catfish meal at the $17.99 price point, since the 4-piece is $19.99 (and a little too close to our $20 threshold).
The dish perfectly balances a crispy fried exterior with a tender filet. The fish is really hearty and delicious, and then, of course, you've got your two desired sides, which add even more intrigue and texture to the mix. Fries are definitely a great way to go if you want to lean into the classic fish-and-chips pairing, but customers seem to prefer a salad or a baked potato.
5-Ounce Grilled Salmon
Keeping with the fish theme, the 5-Ounce Grilled Salmon also has many happy customers. At Tasting Table, we called it out as one of the best salmon dishes that you can get at a chain restaurant in a taste test, but customers also consider it one of the top things to order at Texas Roadhouse. The salmon dish is part of the Dockside Favorites menu, along with other seafood dishes. For $18.99, you can get 5 ounces of delicious, wonderfully seasoned grilled salmon.
It has the Texas Roadhouse seasoning, parsley, and a lemon wedge. As for dipping sauces, you get both tartar and lemon pepper, so no corner goes unseasoned. The salmon is flavorful, but the texture is fantastic as well; it's moist with a delicate flake that makes it easy to enjoy. Customers like to get it because it's both scrumptious and reliable, so you always know what you're going to get. Since the salmon is somewhat light compared to a heavy steak, something like seasoned rice or mashed potatoes makes a great side.
Road Kill
Despite its unappetizing name, Road Kill is among the most-loved menu items under $20. People think that it is one of the most underrated options at Texas Roadhouse — hmm, we think the name might play a part in that. "Looks like road kill but tastes like heaven," said one fan on Reddit. Okay, well, the appearance doesn't seem to do any favors, but perhaps the $15.99 price can help.
What is the dish made of, exactly? The meal comes with chopped steak that's loaded with sautéed onions and mushrooms, then topped with jack cheese. The result is an incredibly savory, rich topping that makes the dish more interesting. Pick your desired doneness for your steak, and you're ready to dig in. If you're not a fan of mushrooms or onions, you can have one removed while leaving the rest on, so you can still enjoy the other toppings.
Everything about this affordable option works because customers enjoy the meat, seasoning, and even the cheese. People note that they like to get the baked potato, mashed potatoes, or house salad. Some say it's been a staple in their lives, ordering it for over 15 years. You have wiggle room if you want to upgrade to a loaded baked potato, which comes with buttery spread, cheddar cheese, bacon, and sour cream. Regardless, you'll remain under $20.
Smothered Chicken
The Smothered Chicken is a similar offering to the Road Kill since it has the same sautéed onions, 'shrooms, and cheese. However, the foundation is a marinated, grilled hunk of chicken rather than chopped steak. Here, you can skip the cheese in favor of brown or cream gravy, which adds incredibly savory depth and moisture to your poultry.
The price of the meal is $17.49, and it pairs well with just about any side, except the sautéed mushrooms. You'd effectively just be doubling up on the fungi, but you can do so if you wish. This meal was deemed the best of all chicken dinners from Texas Roadhouse, so it's perfect when you want something particularly savory. The mushrooms offer an umami note that makes it hard to stop eating.
The meal is particularly satisfying because you get chicken, veggies, and cheese in addition to your two sides. It's a great deal with plenty of food to keep you satisfied. The meal even has loads of copycat recipes online, so it's popular enough that people try to recreate it at home. Not convinced? One Facebook user says they prefer it over the chain's steak options.
Country Fried Chicken
If you want something a little heavier and fried, then you can't go wrong with the Country Fried Chicken. It's a nice, somewhat thin piece of chicken that is deliciously breaded, so there's a fantastic balance of textures: a succulent interior with the crispy, almost jagged, chunky pieces of breading. Unlike a standard chicken tender, this is nice and flat, resulting in a more balanced bite with a more even ratio of breading and chicken. These are classic flavors; it's not trying to be too fancy or take itself too seriously.
Some customers say the dish is the only thing they order or that it's a good pick when you aren't in the mood for steak. It comes with your choice of cream or brown gravy, and you can't go wrong with either. The cream option is a little bit more traditional with this type of dish, but the brown is good if you prefer something super savory. Because the chicken is a little plainer and mellower in flavor, you can have some fun with the sides. The salty, umami-rich sautéed mushrooms are a good choice; the green beans work, and even the chili is good for added heartiness and rich flavor. This meal costs $17.49, but you will likely have some leftovers to take home.
Beef Tips
You might have simply skimmed past the Beef Tips on the Country Dinners part of the menu, but they are fantastic. They actually have a lot of flavor compared to the sirloin, but come at a budget-friendly price of $18.49. The meal comes with cuts of steak, some sautéed onions and mushrooms, brown gravy, and sour cream. The protein and veggies are served over the seasoned rice, but you could opt for mashed potatoes if desired. And then you can pick one side, making this a little different than the rest of the options that all allowed you to pick two — choose wisely.
People are impressed with the dish and even say it's their favorite option at Texas Roadhouse. You can't go wrong with either rice or mashed potatoes, as people seem to get it either way. Customers like to load up the meat with gravy, which makes it even more flavorful without totally overwhelming the pieces. Given how often the dish is called out as a top pick, we're not sure why it's not more popular.
All-American Cheeseburger
Sometimes you don't want a steak, but you still want a classic dish and that Texas Roadhouse experience. In those moments, consider getting a burger. The All-American Cheeseburger is the most affordable option on this list, at only $13.99. It's hard to beat that price, considering that some fast food burgers cost about the same. Texas Roadhouse is even more budget-friendly because it comes with fries; however, it still gives you the option to swap them for another side if you want something else.
You'll receive a stacked cheeseburger made with the beef burger base, American cheese, tomato, onion, and fresh lettuce, served on a bun. You'll also get a pickle spear to give it a tangy note. This dish is frequently mentioned as one of the best value meals that are better than the steaks. Customers really love the burger, saying it's juicy, scrumptious, and generously sized.
This is a clear winner if you're coming to the steakhouse chain hungry and want something light on your wallet. Texas Roadhouse posted a photo of the All-American Burger on Facebook and received hundreds of comments, and this supportive comment stood out: "Say what you want about ordering a burger at a steakhouse, but they make one fine Burger. It rivals any I've ever had."
Steak Kabob
Those who want to get steak on a budget may want to consider the Steak Kabob entree. This dish uses marinated steak, nicely threaded onto a skewer. It comes with a veggie-loaded skewer, too: tomato, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper, which add freshness and extra texture. It's loaded with seasoned rice that covers the plate, so it'll keep you full. And as a bonus, you can pick any one side to go with it. Try it with chili for something satiating, but the house salad is good if you want something green and lighter.
The bite-sized pieces make it easy to eat when you don't want to rely so heavily on a fork and knife. "Might be my new favorite thing from there," said one Facebook reviewer who also complimented the marinade. "I call it Sheesh kabob...cuz it'll make ya be all like, "Sheesh...this is good!" Many others responded that the dish is their go-to as well; some said that they've seen copycat recipes of the marinade, but nothing comes close to the original. For $16.99, it's certainly got flavor, presentation, and value going for it. One person said they tried Steak Kabob for the first time and that it was so fantastic they were practically dreaming about it.
Methodology
We made this selection of the best dishes under $20 by combining insights gleaned from personal experience, customer reviews on social media outlets, and previous Tasting Table taste tests. Although there are other entree items under the 20-buck threshold, we only wanted to include the best dishes with great reviews. It's not that the others are bad; it's just that they didn't receive as much widespread praise.
Price is a vital factor, and we wanted a buffer, so the most expensive option is actually $18.99. The dish needed to be flavorful, interesting, and filling enough to warrant buying. These dishes were complimented for their fantastic taste and heartiness, which makes them among the best budget-friendly picks you can get at Texas Roadhouse.