I Tried And Ranked 5 Texas Roadhouse Chicken Dinners

Texas Roadhouse is one of the more affordable steakhouses out there — $100 will get you pretty far. That's likely one reason people line up outside right when it opens, or why there's a 20-minute wait at 5 p.m. on a Saturday — I've witnessed both firsthand. But perhaps you've held back from frequenting the chain because you aren't in the mood for something heavy like steak. Well, the steakhouse restaurant actually has several chicken dinners on the menu. I tested five of the global menu items (every one that my location had). But you might find a regional option at your store — mine actually had two regional dishes, which I excluded from this review.

I decided to base my ranking on overall flavor, seasoning, and the chicken's texture. Value comes up a couple of times, too. All dishes come with two sides that the customer can choose; they are not factored into this ranking, as choices may vary. (They can, however, affect the overall flavor and satiety of the meal). Therefore, I'm judging the chicken dinner solely on the meat itself.

I found that a lot of the rankings vary by personal preference, so don't take offense if my least favorite is your favorite. I actually have some insights about that since I visited with a few people, which I will share when relevant. Next time you go to Texas Roadhouse and want something other than steak, consider snagging one of these chicken dinners.