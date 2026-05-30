The Popular Sit-Down Chain Customers Say Has Top-Tier Chicken Tenders

Steakhouses aren't just for steak. When sitting down for a proper omnivorous meal, foodies of all dietary creeds should be able to cut into a slab of red meat — or white meat — as they please. Texas Roadhouse accomplishes this do-it-all culinary range in style with its fan-favorite Chicken Critters. These Texas-inspired tendies have generated major buzz online and even surprised us here at Tasting Table as one of the chain restaurants with the best chicken tenders. So, what makes this poultry-based darling such a star contender on a steak-centric menu?

Texas Roadhouse's Chicken Critters comprise all-white meat chicken fried until golden and crispy. Texturally, these toothy morsels boast the ultimate breading-to-chicken ratio for the succulent, abundant bite that folks might expect from a steakhouse. Although, it might be those critters' pickle juice and hot sauce marinade that sets 'em apart on the palate — a subtle acidic heat upgrade. Whatever the case, we're digging this dish, and the price is right. At a restaurant location in Modesto, California, the Chicken Critters meal costs $18.49, including the tenders, choice of dipping sauce, and two sides. Add Texas Roadhouse's iconic, complimentary rolls into the equation, and it's a substantial meal for a fairly reasonable fee. To feed a larger crowd, those critters are also available as part of Texas Roadhouse's Family Pack meal — which, according to fans, hits just as hard as the single-serving entree.