The Sweet Origin Of Texas Roadhouse's Shrines To Willie Nelson
If you have ever been to Texas Roadhouse, you've probably seen Willie's Corner — a special section of the restaurant fully dedicated to the legendary country musician Willie Nelson. Every single Roadhouse in the United States has one, but you won't find it at the restaurant's international locations. The trademark corner is decorated with pictures and other memorabilia dedicated to the singer, celebrating his life and career. These "shrines" aren't random, though. They honor Nelson not just as a musician and a Texan, but also as a friend. As it turns out, Kent Taylor, the late founder of Texas Roadhouse, had a decades-long friendship with Willie Nelson that sparked this whole thing.
The pair first met at an annual charity concert called Farm Aid, which was actually co-founded by Nelson. The story goes that they didn't bond only over their shared love of charity and Texas, but also their mutual affinity for poker. According to the Texas Roadhouse website, "A friendship was formed between the two over countless poker games." Over the years, Willie Nelson has celebrated the Roadhouse as much as the restaurant celebrated him. He has participated in meetups, engaged with guests and staff alike in his Willie's Corner, attended themed events like Willie-oke, and even showed up to the openings of new locations. The loud and cheerful atmosphere at Texas Roadhouse was clearly right up his alley, and in 2004, he officially became the part owner of his first Texas Roadhouse location in Austin, Texas.
Willie's Corner and other Texas Roadhouse decor
Despite the large size of most Texas Roadhouse restaurants, you can't miss Willie's Corner. The designated area is set up as a corner booth, and some locations even have a guitar-shaped neon sign hung above, marking its presence. The chosen decor for Willie's Corner is unique to every location. Some are more simplistic, with red bandanas, framed pictures of Nelson from different eras of his career, and announcement posters from past events where he was present. Other locations, however, celebrate the artist with murals and platinum records on the wall. It is a truly immersive experience for any country music fan, and it goes far beyond just the corner booth — the servers themselves often wear those iconic "Willie Braids," and, if you're lucky, they may even wish you a "Willie nice day."
One of the things you should know about Texas Roadhouse is that the restaurant doesn't just pay homage to Nelson; you can find other dedications as part of its decor, too. Every Roadhouse is home to unique murals that showcase the beauty of the restaurant's specific location and its community. At some locations, there may even be a whole wall dedicated to celebrating local heroes in addition to the popular murals of a Native American man, displayed in honor of Indigenous cultures.