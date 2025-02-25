The Sweet Origin Of Texas Roadhouse's Shrines To Willie Nelson

If you have ever been to Texas Roadhouse, you've probably seen Willie's Corner — a special section of the restaurant fully dedicated to the legendary country musician Willie Nelson. Every single Roadhouse in the United States has one, but you won't find it at the restaurant's international locations. The trademark corner is decorated with pictures and other memorabilia dedicated to the singer, celebrating his life and career. These "shrines" aren't random, though. They honor Nelson not just as a musician and a Texan, but also as a friend. As it turns out, Kent Taylor, the late founder of Texas Roadhouse, had a decades-long friendship with Willie Nelson that sparked this whole thing.

The pair first met at an annual charity concert called Farm Aid, which was actually co-founded by Nelson. The story goes that they didn't bond only over their shared love of charity and Texas, but also their mutual affinity for poker. According to the Texas Roadhouse website, "A friendship was formed between the two over countless poker games." Over the years, Willie Nelson has celebrated the Roadhouse as much as the restaurant celebrated him. He has participated in meetups, engaged with guests and staff alike in his Willie's Corner, attended themed events like Willie-oke, and even showed up to the openings of new locations. The loud and cheerful atmosphere at Texas Roadhouse was clearly right up his alley, and in 2004, he officially became the part owner of his first Texas Roadhouse location in Austin, Texas.