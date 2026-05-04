7 Texas Roadhouse Meals That Give You More Bang For Your Buck Than The Steaks

If you're planning on taking a trip to Texas Roadhouse, chances are that it's because you want to eat a steak. As a prominent steakhouse chain, it's known for its steaks. But like many other steakhouse chains, this restaurant seems to be trying to appeal to a wide array of diners and therefore offers many non-steak entree options on its menu. And if you're trying to save yourself some money while going out to eat but still want to feel full in the process, some of these alternative entrees can offer a lot more bang for your buck than the chain's steaks can.

The following items arguably offer some of the best deals on the entire menu, and you won't leave the table feeling like you need something else to snack on. You might just find out that some of these Texas Roadhouse options are better than your go-to steak order, even if you're someone who prefers red meat.