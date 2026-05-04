7 Texas Roadhouse Meals That Give You More Bang For Your Buck Than The Steaks
If you're planning on taking a trip to Texas Roadhouse, chances are that it's because you want to eat a steak. As a prominent steakhouse chain, it's known for its steaks. But like many other steakhouse chains, this restaurant seems to be trying to appeal to a wide array of diners and therefore offers many non-steak entree options on its menu. And if you're trying to save yourself some money while going out to eat but still want to feel full in the process, some of these alternative entrees can offer a lot more bang for your buck than the chain's steaks can.
The following items arguably offer some of the best deals on the entire menu, and you won't leave the table feeling like you need something else to snack on. You might just find out that some of these Texas Roadhouse options are better than your go-to steak order, even if you're someone who prefers red meat.
Grilled BBQ Chicken & Ribs
When you go to a steakhouse, there's a good chance that you're craving a big plate of meat. But if you don't want to go all-out by ordering steak, Texas Roadhouse offers plenty of alternatives that will still help you meet your protein goals. The Grilled BBQ Chicken & Ribs might be one of the best options on the menu if that's what you're after. Not only will you get a half rack of slow-cooked ribs coated in a flavorful sauce, but you'll also get a half-pound chicken breast. That's not to mention the two sides you'll get with most entrees on the menu.
Even though you're getting a ton of meat in this meal, it costs less than $25. Considering that several of the steaks on the menu come in well over $30, this is a deal worth considering the next time you go to Texas Roadhouse.
Country Fried Sirloin
Is Texas Roadhouse's Country Fried Sirloin technically a steak? Maybe. But it's really quite different from what you probably imagine when you think of a traditional steak. It's coated in a thick layer of breading, and the meat itself is cooked through — you're not going to get the chance to order this dish medium rare, for instance. Plus, it's not even included in the steak section of the menu. Instead, you'll find it listed under the "Country Dinner" section.
What makes the country fried sirloin such a great option when you want to get a solid deal at this steakhouse chain? Not only does the steak have a thick coating of breading, which makes it much more filling, but it's also smothered in gravy (you can choose from cream or brown gravy — the cream is more substantial, though). Not only does that gravy give the dish more moisture and infuse it with an extra layer of flavor, but it also adds even more bulk. Overall, you'll get a huge plate of food for under $19, making this an excellent Texas Roadhouse deal.
Chicken Critters & Ribs
You know those times when you're craving more than one dish at a restaurant? You might want a big slab of red meat, for instance, but you also like the idea of eating something fried and crispy. Most of the time, if you want to enjoy these two very different flavor and texture profiles, you'll have to order two entrees (or, at least, an entree and an appetizer) to make that happen. However, Texas Roadhouse's Chicken Critters & Ribs allows you to get both without spending a ton of extra money — at my local Texas Roadhouse location at the time of writing, the dish is listed for under $20.
What, exactly, are chicken critters, you ask? They're just chicken tenders with a flavorful buttermilk batter. Crispy and full of meat, they're quite filling on their own. But when you make this menu selection, you'll also get a serving of ribs in BBQ sauce. With both of those protein sources, you're sure to feel full before you even finish your meal, all for less than many of the steaks on the menu.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Just because you're craving red meat doesn't necessarily mean that you have to opt for a steak ... or choose beef at all. If you're not married to the idea of ordering a beef-centered main dish at Texas Roadhouse, you might want to consider one of the pork options. The Pulled Pork Dinner happens to be an excellent choice if you're trying to get the most bang for your buck, and it's priced at under $17. Considering that it's easy to spend that amount at a fast casual restaurant, this doesn't seem like a bad deal at all.
You're not going to be getting a pork chop, of course. Rather, this pork has already been cooked and broken down thanks to its soft, tender texture. When paired with two side dishes of your choice, it ends up being a super-filling meal at a fraction of the price you'd pay for most of the steaks on the menu.
Beef Tips
Beef Tips is another one of those Texas Roadhouse non-steak options that is somewhat steak adjacent. It's beef, sure, but it's not listed under the "steak" section of the menu. That said, it offers some of the same rich beefiness you might be looking for in a steak. For $18.49 at the time of writing, the beef tips are cheaper than the more substantial steaks on the menu, and they arguably taste better than the leaner, smaller cuts of meat you'll find in the steak section. The dish is also cooked with sauteed mushrooms and onions, which lend a boldness and flavor complexity that's missing from any of the chain's steaks.
This selection also lets you choose how you want your beef cooked. If you like some pink in the center, you can order medium rare, while those who prefer their beef to be more cooked can choose medium well or well done. The dish also comes with a side of your choice of rice or mashed potatoes, making it a complete meal that will have you leaving the table feeling full and satisfied.
All-American Cheeseburger
If you're really trying to get the most bang for your buck and save some money when you dine at Texas Roadhouse, you should head straight to the burger and sandwich section of the menu. There, you'll find the All-American Cheeseburger, which is available at an excellent price. You'll get a classic hamburger with cheese and a side of fries for only $13.99 (at my local location at the time of writing). That's about the same amount of money you might pay for an equivalent burger at a fast food joint, so it's definitely worth checking out when you want to enjoy a sit-down dinner without spending too much cash.
While it's not quite as hearty as a steak, you're still getting a decent dose of red meat here, which could help you overcome your steak cravings. And considering that Texas Roadhouse serves up a decent burger, it really is a solid option. If you don't love the flavor of a classic burger, no worries — there are several other burgers with different toppings available on the menu for a similar price point.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
We have another pork offering for you to consider the next time you want to skip a steak at Texas Roadhouse. Instead of getting the Pulled Pork Dinner, you can enjoy that same delicious pulled pork on a bun instead. Just head to the sandwich section of the menu to find the Pulled Pork Sandwich. This menu item is listed under $15, so you don't have to pay a premium just to go out to eat. It all comes on a Texas-style bun with a side of steak fries. The chain also adds a pickle spear, which gives your plate some much-needed acidity.
Even though you're not getting beef in this order, it's still red meat, and the pulled pork is arguably more flavorful than the steak anyway, especially considering that it's doused in BBQ sauce. If you generally like pulled pork, then you should definitely think about ordering this sandwich at Texas Roadhouse.