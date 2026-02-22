What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Red Meat Every Day

New nutritional guidelines and dietary trends are gaining more traction in the media these days, emphasizing either adding red meat to your diet or increasing consumption. This is chiefly being encouraged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which promotes the consumption of more "real food," prioritizing protein as a part of every meal (specifically red meat). But have you ever wondered what will happen if you eat red meat every day?

Tasting Table spoke to Kathleen Benson, certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, about what happens to a person's body if they eat red meat daily. "Red meat can definitely fit into a balanced diet," she says. "It is rich in iron, vitamin B12, zinc, and high-quality protein that supports energy levels, metabolism, and muscle growth. Despite these health benefits, however, overconsumption is possible. "Where we see more concern is when intake is higher over time," Benson adds, "especially with processed red meat, and especially when fiber intake is low."

A high intake of red meat and processed meats, more than two or three times per week, has been linked in multiple studies to serious health concerns including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and even dementia, according to Harvard Health. Like Benson, Harvard recommends moderation and balance. While red meat is high in protein (almost 35 grams per 100-gram serving), the average 174-gram chicken breast offers about 44 grams. You can easily get as much protein from other sources without overdoing red meat.