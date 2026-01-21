The Ordering Tip That Can Save Your Table Money At Texas Roadhouse

A steakhouse dinner, no matter how casual the establishment may be, always feels like a special, indulgent experience. However, after you've felt the excitement of eating a delicious steak with sides galore, the price can feel like a punch in your meat-filled gut. At Texas Roadhouse, a steakhouse that prides itself on its casual vibe, high-quality cuts of meat, and affordable prices, there's a way to get the best out of your meal without feeling the pain when the bill comes. If you're out to dinner with someone else, go the family-style route. Just order a large steak with sides, and share everything.

Let's break it down by the numbers, using the Ashburn, Virginia location as our measuring stick, since prices may vary based on location. The smallest steak on the menu is the 6-ounce Dallas Filet, priced at $24.99. The largest? A 23-ounce Porterhouse T-Bone — technically two steaks in one as a filet and strip — priced at $34.99. If you and your dining companion aren't feeling all that ravenous, you could each get a 20-ounce fountain drink for $1.99 and the 6-ounce filet, which comes with two sides, tapping out at $53.96. However, if you're hoping to get more bang for your buck and get a little more meat on that plate, you could split that 23-ounce Porterhouse T-Bone, share the two sides that come with the steak, and order two additional sides at $3.49 each, and both get a fountain drink. Your total? $45.95. You've quadrupled the amount of meat and doubled the sides, but you're actually saving money. And don't forget about the rolls! The freshly baked rolls with homemade cinnamon honey butter are served to all dine-in customers. The best part? They're free.