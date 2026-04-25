Texas Roadhouse Changed This Fan-Favorite Item Years Ago — And People Still Aren't Over It

It may be a beloved steakhouse chain first and foremost, but Texas Roadhouse has many delicious menu items that aren't steak at all. And a fan-favorite dish that customers raved about were the chicken critters. At least, until Texas Roadhouse changed the recipe. As a Reddit user stated, "The old, crispy Critters from Texas Roadhouse back before 2017-2018... were fresh, scalding hot, and [...] were untouchable in the chain restaurant game." Indeed, another Redditor proclaimed they were their favorite tenders, hence why a third user acknowledged they were "so disappointed when I ordered [a while] back and they were regular breaded tenders you can get anywhere." Sadly, the chicken critters have fallen from grace, becoming one of the worst things about Texas Roadhouse, according to customers.

To that effect, a Change.org petition laid out the grievance that countless fans have expressed, arguing, "Texas Roadhouse decided to give the middle finger to its loyal customers and change the recipe to their chicken critters. They replaced the crunchy and tasteful chicken with new bland, grease soaked crud." In fact, you might be better off buying frozen tenders to crisp up in an air fryer instead. While Texas Roadhouse hand dips the chicken in buttermilk batter for a moist and juicy interior, customers can't get past the disappointingly heavy, thick texture and flavorless taste of the exterior. Consequently, tons of petitions have been set up to revive the old recipe, garnering hundreds of signatures.