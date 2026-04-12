The Company Behind Texas Roadhouse's Store-Bought Rolls Also Makes This Beloved Brand
This beloved chain may be a steakhouse, but it's no secret that many of its fans really prefer the best Texas Roadhouse menu item: the rolls. Served oh-so-fluffy and warm with a side of honey butter, the made-from-scratch rolls really scratch an itch for those craving carbs before their steak. And the store-bought rolls ain't too shabby, either. In 2024, Texas Roadhouse rolled out frozen mini rolls exclusively for sale at Walmart, though they've since branched out to other retailers since.
To produce the retail products, Texas Roadhouse partnered with the Marzetti Company, an American food manufacturer that began as an Italian restaurant in Ohio way back in the 19th century. Today, the company has shifted to become a food manufacturer, crafting all kinds of refrigerated dressings, dips, and baked goods for brands like Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Arby's. In 2000, it acquired a rather iconic Southern bread brand: Sister Schubert's. Founded by Alabama-born Patricia "Sister Schubert" Barnes in 1989, the frozen dinner rolls have ranked highly in our official taste tests. The brand has long had a cult following in the American South, with its Parker House rolls (always in the tin tray) being a fan favorite.
This under-the-radar corporate relationship certainly helps explain just how the Marzetti Company was able to replicate the distinctive deliciousness of Roadhouse rolls for the retail market. The two recipes are obviously not identical, but both have real sugar and butter in the ingredients.
Both brands deliver warm, homemade-style rolls
Both the Texas Roadhouse and Sister Schubert rolls are partially baked, then frozen. And here's where the real magic comes in. Being frozen in a ready-to-bake tin tray allows for the home cook to finish them at home, letting the aroma fill your house with the sweet perfume of just-baked bread. The Roadhouse frozen offering kicks it up a notch with the addition of a honey cinnamon glaze, made to be poured over the warmed rolls. Of course, this is all assuming you have some semblance of self-control and are able to bake bread at home without gobbling down the entire tray yourself.
Now, if you want your home to always smell like a bakery without the temptation, you can purchase Texas Roadhouse's butter-inspired item: a honey cinnamon butter candle from its online merch store. And for the real roll-lovers in your life, the store also boasts a roll-patterned tote and a pretty adorable bread basket holiday ornament. It's no wonder the restaurant limits its free rolls to two baskets per table, though we figured out a menu hack that lets you order a dozen rolls online or through the Roadhouse app for just $5.
Though we as consumers are often surprised by how many beloved food products are actually made by larger parent companies behind the scenes, this is one corporate connection that works in our favor. Both products are benefiting from the same baking know-how, and we roll-heads sure appreciate it.