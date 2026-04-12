The Company Behind Texas Roadhouse's Store-Bought Rolls Also Makes This Beloved Brand

This beloved chain may be a steakhouse, but it's no secret that many of its fans really prefer the best Texas Roadhouse menu item: the rolls. Served oh-so-fluffy and warm with a side of honey butter, the made-from-scratch rolls really scratch an itch for those craving carbs before their steak. And the store-bought rolls ain't too shabby, either. In 2024, Texas Roadhouse rolled out frozen mini rolls exclusively for sale at Walmart, though they've since branched out to other retailers since.

To produce the retail products, Texas Roadhouse partnered with the Marzetti Company, an American food manufacturer that began as an Italian restaurant in Ohio way back in the 19th century. Today, the company has shifted to become a food manufacturer, crafting all kinds of refrigerated dressings, dips, and baked goods for brands like Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Arby's. In 2000, it acquired a rather iconic Southern bread brand: Sister Schubert's. Founded by Alabama-born Patricia "Sister Schubert" Barnes in 1989, the frozen dinner rolls have ranked highly in our official taste tests. The brand has long had a cult following in the American South, with its Parker House rolls (always in the tin tray) being a fan favorite.

This under-the-radar corporate relationship certainly helps explain just how the Marzetti Company was able to replicate the distinctive deliciousness of Roadhouse rolls for the retail market. The two recipes are obviously not identical, but both have real sugar and butter in the ingredients.