Texas Roadhouse Has Big Changes Coming In 2026
The past two years have brought some great things to Texas Roadhouse. Not only did the popular steakhouse replace Olive Garden as America's top casual dining chain in 2024, it also opened a slew of new locations across the U.S. in 2025 and saw increased sales in its first, second, and third financial quarters compared to the prior year. The company isn't slowing down, though — a few exciting changes are coming to Texas Roadhouse in 2026.
When a beloved restaurant announces upcoming changes, fans may wonder if the food, atmosphere, and overall experience will suddenly be different. No worries: There are no major shake-ups coming to Texas Roadhouse's popular menu items yet, and its signature loud music, eclectic decor, and free rolls are here to stay. The one product lineup change that might hit menus this year is a new batch of beverages. According to FSR Magazine, Texas Roadhouse is currently developing drink menus tailored to the specific areas where restaurants are located. Fun cocktails and mocktails made for your home region may soon join Texas Roadhouse's many margaritas and other signature drinks.
Other than that, the chain mainly plans to focus on brand growth in 2026, not only within its restaurant locations, but the greater food industry as well. Without further ado, here are three changes to Texas Roadhouse to look out for this year.
Texas Roadhouse will keep expanding in 2026
If you're not fortunate enough to have a Texas Roadhouse close to home, keep your fingers crossed. The chain plans to open around 20 new steakhouses in 2026, in addition to new openings for its sister restaurants Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. As of this writing, Texas Roadhouse has not named any specific locations for upcoming openings, but the expansion will hopefully bring its hand-cut steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs to new areas.
There are many reasons why Texas Roadhouse is beating the competition as the fastest-growing steakhouse and the chain shows no signs of stopping. As of September 2025, all TR, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers locations added up to over 800 restaurants around the globe. In the U.S., TR locations are mostly concentrated in the Northeast and Southeast, and the number of restaurants gradually thins out as you move west. Hopefully, a few of the upcoming locations will debut in states without many Roadhouses to their names, such as Nevada, Oregon, and the Dakotas.
Service-improving technology continues to grow at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse may have an Old West charm, but its customer service technology is anything but outdated. In 2022, the restaurant introduced Roadhouse Pay, a system of at-the-table digital tablet kiosks that allow customers to pay their tabs via card without waiting for a paper check. Then, in 2024, TR began introducing "digital kitchen" technology to stores, which simplifies the traditional restaurant ticket ordering system and speeds up service for both front-of-house and back-of-house employees. In 2026, the company is set to bring these innovations to all Texas Roadhouse locations that have yet to install them.
How might your dining experience change thanks to these fast-spreading tech advances? In addition to the ability to pay for your meal ASAP, your food may be delivered to you faster. In particular, the digital kitchen system has helped TR kitchen staff prepare food more efficiently, and waitstaff are better able to track orders and even cooking times for dishes. This is great news if your local Roadhouse is always packed (as most locations are). With faster table turnover rates, you might not have to depend so heavily on using the Texas Roadhouse waitlist at the best time to beat the rush.
According to FSR Magazine, 65% of locations had converted to the digital kitchen system as of May 2025. By the end of this year, the goal is for the technology to be available at every restaurant.
More Texas Roadhouse-branded products may be coming to grocery stores
Everybody loves the complimentary basket of rolls at Texas Roadhouse, but sometimes you just want to dig into those pillowy rolls dipped in sweet cinnamon butter without having to leave the house. The Marzetti Company, a brand mainly known for its salad dressings, makes Texas Roadhouse frozen mini rolls that are available in the frozen food section. This year, the company hopes to add more Texas Roadhouse-branded foods to its lineup.
According to Baking Business, frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls made $20 million in sales during the second quarter of 2025. David Ciesinski, president and CEO of The Marzetti Company, has been in talks with Texas Roadhouse regarding all-new grocery items that could debut in 2026. Ciesinski did not specify what kind of products may be "in the pipeline," so fans should keep their eyes peeled.
Unlike some subpar products that carry a famous restaurant's name but don't really deliver a restaurant-worthy taste, the Texas Roadhouse frozen rolls are the real deal. They were voted as a Product of the Year by American consumers in 2025 through the organization Product of the Year USA. Marzetti is also the brand behind Texas Roadhouse's bottled steak sauces. What could be next? Frozen rattlesnake bites, bottled BBQ rib sauce, or maybe even a bake-it-yourself Cactus Blossom? Only time will tell.