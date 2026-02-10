Texas Roadhouse Has Big Changes Coming In 2026

The past two years have brought some great things to Texas Roadhouse. Not only did the popular steakhouse replace Olive Garden as America's top casual dining chain in 2024, it also opened a slew of new locations across the U.S. in 2025 and saw increased sales in its first, second, and third financial quarters compared to the prior year. The company isn't slowing down, though — a few exciting changes are coming to Texas Roadhouse in 2026.

When a beloved restaurant announces upcoming changes, fans may wonder if the food, atmosphere, and overall experience will suddenly be different. No worries: There are no major shake-ups coming to Texas Roadhouse's popular menu items yet, and its signature loud music, eclectic decor, and free rolls are here to stay. The one product lineup change that might hit menus this year is a new batch of beverages. According to FSR Magazine, Texas Roadhouse is currently developing drink menus tailored to the specific areas where restaurants are located. Fun cocktails and mocktails made for your home region may soon join Texas Roadhouse's many margaritas and other signature drinks.

Other than that, the chain mainly plans to focus on brand growth in 2026, not only within its restaurant locations, but the greater food industry as well. Without further ado, here are three changes to Texas Roadhouse to look out for this year.