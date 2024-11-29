The Other Brand Behind Texas Roadhouse's Bottled Steak Sauces

You probably think that Texas Roadhouse manufactures its own bottled steak sauces, but leave it to a brand licensing partnership to make it another brand's undertaking. It's certainly not uncommon for restaurants and businesses to partner with other corporations to turn out branded items, so it's not a surprise. So when you pick up a bottle of your favorite Texas Roadhouse steak sauce, know that T. Marzetti is the brand behind the product.

Advertisement

That's right, out of the many things you might want to know about Texas Roadhouse, know that the same brand behind other popular products like New York Bakery Texas Toast makes this brand's steak sauces. It also manufactures products for other national chains like Arby's, Chick-Fil-A, Olive Garden, and Subway. When it comes to Texas Roadhouse's products, T. Marzetti makes two offering: Roadhouse Gold Sauce and Classic Steak Sauce. And in case you're wondering, the Roadhouse Gold Sauce is the same condiment you'll find on the tables at its restaurants. Meanwhile, rumors are that the Classic Steak Sauce was made specifically for retail sales.