The Other Brand Behind Texas Roadhouse's Bottled Steak Sauces
You probably think that Texas Roadhouse manufactures its own bottled steak sauces, but leave it to a brand licensing partnership to make it another brand's undertaking. It's certainly not uncommon for restaurants and businesses to partner with other corporations to turn out branded items, so it's not a surprise. So when you pick up a bottle of your favorite Texas Roadhouse steak sauce, know that T. Marzetti is the brand behind the product.
That's right, out of the many things you might want to know about Texas Roadhouse, know that the same brand behind other popular products like New York Bakery Texas Toast makes this brand's steak sauces. It also manufactures products for other national chains like Arby's, Chick-Fil-A, Olive Garden, and Subway. When it comes to Texas Roadhouse's products, T. Marzetti makes two offering: Roadhouse Gold Sauce and Classic Steak Sauce. And in case you're wondering, the Roadhouse Gold Sauce is the same condiment you'll find on the tables at its restaurants. Meanwhile, rumors are that the Classic Steak Sauce was made specifically for retail sales.
Where to find Texas Roadhouse's steak sauces and what's inside the bottle
You can find both of the steak sauces at major national retailers, including Kroger, Giants, Martin's, and select Walmart stores. The Classic Steak Sauce is a take on the traditional condiment and highlights flavors of garlic, onion, and vinegar. Its other ingredients include tomato paste and corn syrup with 20 calories per serving. Its Roadhouse Gold Sauce is all about the smoky and tangy flavor profiles. Apple butter, raisin paste, tomato paste, and garlic are some of its main ingredients for 30 calories per serving. You can grab the Classic and Gold sauces in a combo pack on Amazon.
In addition to using the steak sauces to dip your steak, use it in marinades for steak, pork, and even barbecue. You could add it to our tenderizing steak marinade recipe and reduce the amount of soy and Worcestershire sauces to accommodate the steak sauce. You can also cook our sous-vide rib eye steak and pair it with a side of the Classic Steak Sauce or Roadhouse Gold Sauce. And if you can't find these Texas Roadhouse steak sauces near you, here are more of the best sauces to serve with steak, from homemade A.1. to chimichurri.