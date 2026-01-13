The 9 Worst Things About Texas Roadhouse, According To Customers

Dining out is meant to be a sensory experience, but at Texas Roadhouse, expect a sensory overload. Loud country music outside and louder country music inside, multiple TV screens showing sports games, raucous customers, and random choreographed line dancing, all melding into a cacophony of noise — that's the Texas Roadhouse experience. Steer clear if you're looking to enjoy a meal in a calm setting because this chain is anything but. That said, many customers are fed up with the noise level.

On a Facebook thread about the chain's overwhelming loudness, one customer replied, "Yes. My toddler is usually so well behaved when we go out to eat. Texas Roadhouse is the only place where he has a meltdown and I believe it is due to the noise level." Another person said that they've avoided it for two years because the noise was impossible to deal with. In an analysis of the quietest and loudest restaurant chains in the U.S., conducted by Soundprint, Texas Roadhouse landed at No. 3 with 79 decibels — nine higher than the maximum level considered safe for our hearing, per Hearing Health Foundation.

In a press release responding to a 2012 Consumer Reports study that named Texas Roadhouse the noisiest chain in America, the company's late founder and then-CEO, Kent Taylor, said, "We're proud to be loud. Upbeat country music, laughter, full restaurants and line dancing make for a great experience."