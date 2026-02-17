This Unusual Flavor Combo Might Be What Makes Texas Roadhouse Chicken Tenders So Good

Don't let the prospect of jumping on a saddle and having the whole restaurant sing "happy birthday" scare you away from chain restaurants like Texas Roadhouse. Sure, the traditions are gimmicky and the wait time can exceed upward of an hour, but you'd deprive yourself of those honey cinnamon butter rolls and complimentary peanuts, even if you can't toss the shells on the floor anymore. One of Texas Roadhouse's rather popular items, other than its steaks and bread rolls, is the renowned Chicken Critters. Contrary to its name, the appeal of this entree has very little to do with critters and everything to do with pickle juice.

According to an alleged employee on Reddit, Texas Roadhouse's Chicken Critters are marinated in a citrus base, but the unusual combination of "hot sauce and pickle juice" is to thank for the dish's spot on our list of every Texas Roadhouse kids' meal ranked. All in all, the supposed recipe involves letting the tenders sit in a bath of hot sauce, seasonings, and marinade powder, but the "KEY ingredient [is] pickle juice." Other copycat recipes for Chicken Critters display a similar ingredient list for the chicken's marinade, specifying the use of pickle juice. There are also just as many opposing copycat recipes that do not use these ingredients, but we already know that pickle juice is the easiest brine for baked chicken, anyway.