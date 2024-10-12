The Easiest Brine For Baked Chicken Is An Ingredient You'd Normally Throw Away

Brining a chicken overnight is a power move that separates the planners from the pantsers. Because while it may be a simple procedure that maximizes juiciness and flavor, it does require forward planning. If you're a cook who likes to play things by ear, you might not have the ingredients or time to assemble a quality brine off the cuff. As luck would have it, we've got a fantastic shortcut solution to making the easiest brine using something you'd normally discard; leftover pickle juice.

Pickle juice works because it features many of the same ingredients used in a traditional wet brine recipe, such as salt, sugar, and water. Some wet brines also include whole spices, like peppercorns and bay leaves to lend the liquid some aroma and subtle background heat, as well as chopped onions and woody herbs to provide flavor and greenery. The pickling spices used in store-bought pickles, like coriander seeds, mustard seeds, and dill, imbue the liquid with a punchy lip-smacking flavor that mimics the foundation of a quality brine. Plus, the spices have steeped in the sweet, salty liquid for a lengthy period, which guarantees a brine that's full of character and complexity that doesn't require pre-boiling.

To get started, pour your leftover pickle juice over your portions of chicken in a shallow dish (including the spices) until submerged and marinate overnight in the fridge. Once you're ready to cook, remove your chicken from the brine, pat dry, and bake as normal.