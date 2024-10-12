The Easiest Brine For Baked Chicken Is An Ingredient You'd Normally Throw Away
Brining a chicken overnight is a power move that separates the planners from the pantsers. Because while it may be a simple procedure that maximizes juiciness and flavor, it does require forward planning. If you're a cook who likes to play things by ear, you might not have the ingredients or time to assemble a quality brine off the cuff. As luck would have it, we've got a fantastic shortcut solution to making the easiest brine using something you'd normally discard; leftover pickle juice.
Pickle juice works because it features many of the same ingredients used in a traditional wet brine recipe, such as salt, sugar, and water. Some wet brines also include whole spices, like peppercorns and bay leaves to lend the liquid some aroma and subtle background heat, as well as chopped onions and woody herbs to provide flavor and greenery. The pickling spices used in store-bought pickles, like coriander seeds, mustard seeds, and dill, imbue the liquid with a punchy lip-smacking flavor that mimics the foundation of a quality brine. Plus, the spices have steeped in the sweet, salty liquid for a lengthy period, which guarantees a brine that's full of character and complexity that doesn't require pre-boiling.
To get started, pour your leftover pickle juice over your portions of chicken in a shallow dish (including the spices) until submerged and marinate overnight in the fridge. Once you're ready to cook, remove your chicken from the brine, pat dry, and bake as normal.
Charge your brine with tangy chopped pickles
If you want to brine a whole chook or a spatchcocked chicken, you can combine the pickle juice from a couple of jars to submerge your protein (simply chop up any pickles that are still in the jar and place them in your brine to boost that tang). Then you can add in extra water and a dash more salt and sugar to make up the difference if required (you may need to dissolve them in warm water first before incorporating them into your marinating dish). Alternatively, combine your pickle juice with a splash of buttermilk to make a buttermilk brine before grilling your chicken. The acidity from the buttermilk will tenderize the protein further and add moistness from the inside out.
Consider slashing through the skin of your cuts of chicken before brining so the seasonings can penetrate into the center. This trick will keep the meat tender and succulent while preventing it from overcooking and becoming dry when you roast it. Scoring the chicken will also encourage it to bake faster in the oven, thereby maximizing juiciness. Top your chicken with your favorite rich and savory cheese to complement the brightness of the tangy, saltiness of the pickle-steeped protein. Alternatively bake your chicken Mediterranean style with olives for an umami-punch of flavor and serve with roasted potatoes and green beans.