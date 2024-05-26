The Chef-Approved Brining Tip For Flavorful Chicken On The Grill

If you're grilling chicken for a barbecue or potluck party, be sure to brine the chicken first to maximize the bird's flavor. If you're like us and are wondering about the best way to season chicken for the grill, then you're in luck. We recently spoke to a grill master, Bounce Delray Beach's chef Sean Olnowich, and picked his brain for the answer. Do we brine, then marinade or dry rub the chicken? Or do we perform a combination of these processes?

Olnowich stated, "My favorite way to brine and season chicken thighs before grilling is to soak in buttermilk that is seasoned with Cajun spice, Old Bay, and ancho chili powder." Instead of using pickle juice to brine chicken, like what we do with our pickle juice-brined fried chicken recipe, Olnowich uses this flavorful buttermilk. He added, "The acidity and sugars in the buttermilk helps to both tenderize the meat and caramelize the skin." In essence, this seasoned buttermilk serves as a brine and marinade for Olnowich's grilled chicken. He also does not use a dry rub, like our easy 3-ingredient dry rub recipe, since all the spices and chili powder are already mixed into the buttermilk.