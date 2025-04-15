Every Texas Roadhouse Kids Meal, Ranked Worst To Best

Texas Roadhouse's sides are customizable, so I didn't include or factor them into the ranking itself. Some basic sides, like broccoli, are free, while others cost extra. For example, you can pay extra for a Caesar salad, which everyone seemed to enjoy, and upgrade it further by purchasing bacon.

However, since there are many different options on the menu, they're still worth noting. My party could not sample everything, as there are more sides than there are kids' meals. Plus, it was difficult to get them to try things, so we ordered multiple comfort/safe foods. The 11-year-old was pretty opposed to eating the broccoli and only tried the tiniest nibble for the taste test. The verdict: yucky. The toddler enjoyed the steamed veggies, though, as well as the carrots. We also tried fries — which are always a classic.

Although there's mac-and-cheese on the kids' menu, you can also get it as a side for an additional fee. We also tried the mashed potatoes, which were lumpy and included skins. If that's not your kid's liking, then you should skip it. Nobody seemed interested in the sweet potatoes, which were loaded with honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. Since there are so many to choose from, kiddos are likely to find something they like to enjoy with their meal — no matter their taste preference. Not only that, children can feel like they're in charge of their meal because Texas Roadhouse lets you customize the sides — like adding sour cream, butter, and/or cream gravy to the mashed potatoes, or just ordering it plain.