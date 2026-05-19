8 Chain Restaurants With The Best Chicken Tenders, According To Customers

Comforting, nostalgic, and downright delicious, chicken tenders are nearly guaranteed to be on the menu of almost any chain restaurant. Whether it's a sit-down restaurant, fast-casual eatery, or fast-food drive-thru, chicken tenders with fries and a dipping sauce are nearly always an option. But with the plethora of choices, who does it best? To find out, Tasting Table scoured the Internet to find out for you.

Most of these chains will be familiar to you, including sit-down chain restaurants like Applebee's and Texas Roadhouse and fast-food eateries like Popeye's and everything in between. We turned to customer reviews on social platforms including Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram to find out the best of the best chicken tenders. And as an avid fan of the meal, to the point where my family told me I might "turn into a chicken tender" during my childhood, my own favorites are also included.

Many of these options are meals that include a side (or two), dipping sauce, and perhaps even a drink, but some can be purchased a la carte. Hungry? Read on for some of the best chicken tenders at chain restaurants according to online customer reviews.