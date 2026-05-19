8 Chain Restaurants With The Best Chicken Tenders, According To Customers
Comforting, nostalgic, and downright delicious, chicken tenders are nearly guaranteed to be on the menu of almost any chain restaurant. Whether it's a sit-down restaurant, fast-casual eatery, or fast-food drive-thru, chicken tenders with fries and a dipping sauce are nearly always an option. But with the plethora of choices, who does it best? To find out, Tasting Table scoured the Internet to find out for you.
Most of these chains will be familiar to you, including sit-down chain restaurants like Applebee's and Texas Roadhouse and fast-food eateries like Popeye's and everything in between. We turned to customer reviews on social platforms including Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram to find out the best of the best chicken tenders. And as an avid fan of the meal, to the point where my family told me I might "turn into a chicken tender" during my childhood, my own favorites are also included.
Many of these options are meals that include a side (or two), dipping sauce, and perhaps even a drink, but some can be purchased a la carte. Hungry? Read on for some of the best chicken tenders at chain restaurants according to online customer reviews.
Applebee's
The first place that many customers agree has some of the best chicken tenders might be one of the most recognizable chain restaurants in the country: Applebee's. A up in the suburbs of Richmond, Virginia, Applebee's was one of my family's go-to restaurants. And of course, the chicken tenders were my favorite thing to order. The chicken tenders are a classic rendition of the dish, and always come hot and crispy in my experience. To make them better, the fries are seasoned and the honey mustard offers a sweet-and-tangy balance of flavors.
Of course, it's not just me that thinks Applebee's chicken tenders reign supreme. On an Instagram review, the tenders stand out for flavor and consistency, two important factors. Meanwhile, a YouTube review rates them a "9/10" and says the tenders are some of the best out there. Other published taste tests also say these tendies stand out for the flavor. Of course, taste is always subjective, but it seems that customers can agree that Applebee's slings a classic and consistent version of this meal.
At a Queens, New York, location, its Chicken Tenders Plate with fries and honey mustard comes in at $18.99. Or step it up with the Chicken Tenders Platter that has a bigger portion and coleslaw for $20.99.
Bojangles
Next up is the first fast-food chain in our roundup, and it's all about Bojangles. You might know the fast-food chain for its popular biscuits and Cajun-style fried chicken, but the tenders are worth a try according to customer reviews. In fact, the chain took the number one spot in our ranking of the best fast-food chain chicken tenders. We're not the only one to have these claims, a customer on TikTok points out the tenders are hand-breaded, crispy, and far better than the chain's previous version of the dish. That's because in early 2026, Bojangles replaced its Chicken Supremes with these Chicken Tenders, to mixed reviews. Other TikTok reviewers praise the new option. The availability of its Supremes and Tenders are dependent on region and location.
Expect the same Cajun seasoning on the tenders that you taste in a bite of its bone-in chicken according to reviews. The hand-breaded tenders are coined Bo's Chicken Tenders and are sold as three-, four-, and five-piece meals starting at $9.49 at a Murfreesboro, Tennessee location. The meal comes with a side like its fries or macaroni and cheese, a drink, and a dipping sauce like honey mustard or its Bo's Special Sauce.
Chili's
You might think of burgers and fajitas when your mind goes to Chili's, but the restaurant also has top-notch chicken tenders that any aficionado should try. Known as Chicken Crispers, published rankings put Chili's version of the meal as some of the best you can chow down on at chain restaurants. According to some TikTok reviews, the eatery changed the recipe around 2022 from a wet batter to a dry dredge — to the dismay of some. However, many eaters enjoy the tenders, including blackened or as a Nashville Hot flavor.
That's right, Chili's offers a couple of different options where the tenders are dunked in a sauce. The two options are Honey Chipotle and Nashville Hot, depending if you want a spicy or sweet option at dinner tonight. Of course, there's also its Crispy Chicken Crispers if you don't want a saucy option.
A Tom's River, New Jersey restaurant sells the Crispy Chicken Crispers Combo starting at $16.29. The combo comes with macaroni and cheese, fries, and two dipping sauces. Order it with four, five, or six tenders depending on your appetite.
Popeye's
I hate to admit it, but a chicken tenders combo from Popeye's is one of my go-to meals after a night of drinking (no judgement, please). I like the spicy tenders specifically, because while they don't pack too much heat, the chicken has loads of flavor. Then there's the crunch flavor thanks to the crispy breading. Dunk them in Mardi Gras Mustard or Sweet Heat Sauce, and there's almost nothing better.
However, it's not just me that thinks Popeye's is one of the chains that slings the best chicken tenders. This Instagram taste test agrees that the spicy tenders have more flavor than the regular, but just aren't hot, which is a good thing if you have a low spice tolerance. Fans on Reddit have mixed feelings, but most agree they're still delicious. Here's a hack: Put a tender on the biscuit the combo comes with along with your go-to sauce — and thank me later. Then there's other published taste tests that also put Popeye's near the top so do yourself a favor and order them starting at $11.99 at an Annapolis, Maryland store.
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's specializes in chicken tenders, so we'd be remiss not to include the fast-food chain in this round up. This Instagram review with nearly 9,000 likes says it's a "meal you don't want to share." Then there are other taste tests that give it winner status due to the tender's crispy, hand-battered breading and juicy meat. A viral TikTok review coins the deep-fried poultry as "gas" which is what all the young ones say when something is delicious. So, Raising Cane's is certainly doing something right and has earned a spot on our list of the best chain restaurant chicken tenders.
There aren't many options at Raising Cane's so the tenders should be rightfully delicious. Another standout is the restaurant's Cane's Sauce which is tangy and the perfect dip to dunk the crispy tenders into. A combo comes with the chain's popular buttered bread, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and a drink starting at $11.99 for a four-piece combo at a location in Richmond, Virginia. Raising Cane's also has various sizes of its combo and a chicken sandwich to try too.
Texas Roadhouse
You probably don't think about fried chicken of any sorts when you step inside Texas Roadhouse, but we might be able to sway you. Coined Chicken Critters, our colleagues at The Daily Meal put this meal at the top of their ranking of Texas Roadhouse chicken dinners for the breading-to-chicken ratio and flavor. I agree with my colleagues, because when I visit my family in Virginia and go to the chain restaurant, the Chicken Critters are my go-to meal (after indulging in the famous rolls with cinnamon butter and its Cactus Blossom, of course).
Customers also have strong opinions online, and they're mostly positive, which is why we had to include the steakhouse chain restaurant in our list. This viral TikTok review gave the Chicken Critters a "9/10," a pretty solid rating if you ask us. Then there are the multitude of positive reviews on the Family Meal Pack, where you can get tenders and sides for the whole family.
For the meal to appease one, it starts at $18.49 at a restaurant in Modesto, California and it comes with the all-white meat chicken tenders, a dipping sauce (I prefer the honey mustard) and two sides. Put one of the tenders on one of the complimentary rolls and you might have to order another basket of the bread to get through the meal.
TGI Fridays
The next chain restaurant that we think makes a delicious batch of chicken tenders is TGI Fridays. There's nothing that gives Americana vibes than this chain, and the same goes for its chicken tenders. A viral TikTok that focuses on the nostalgia of TGI Fridays refers to its honey mustard as "velvety" and claims the tenders are some of the crispiest they've had in his entire life. Tempted, yet? If not, other online reviews rave about how meaty the chicken tenders are, which is a surefire sign that they're some of the best in a world where some tenders can be more breading than chicken. I haven't had these since my teenage years, but I remember them being quite delicious.
Perhaps best of all is that TGI Fridays offers different types of chicken tenders depending on what you have an appetite for. Stick with its Classic option or order the crispy tenders dunked in either Whiskey Glaze or Buffalo-Whiskey Glaze for more flavor. A meal comes with two sides like seasoned fries, garlic-butter broccoli, or mashed potatoes plus a dipping sauce like honey mustard or ranch. The meal will set you back starting at $16.09 for four fingers at a Valley Stream, New York location.
Wingstop
Now, it's time for our last recommendation for the best chicken tenders you might find at a chain restaurant: Wingstop. Of course, this eatery is known for its wings but its tenders are just as good according to customers. A popular Reddit thread is filled with comments from customers who put Wingstop at the top of their rankings with some saying the tenders are "very good." Then over on TikTok, a fan tries the multitude of flavors and enjoys bites of nearly every option the fast-casual chain offers.
If you've tried them before, you might want to try them again, because the restaurant released crispier tenders back in 2025. Despite them being "pricey" according to a YouTube review, the tenders are meaty, crispy, and savory per the taste teaser with 200,000 subscribers.
What sets Wingstop apart from the rest of the chains in our listicle is the plethora of flavors that you can order them in. Basically, any sauce or dry rub flavor that you can order its wings in are also available for the chicken fingers. Some of those choices include Atomic, Cajun, Hot Honey Rub, Mild, Lemon Pepper, and even Hawaiian. Get a combo with a side of seasoned fries or vegetable sticks, a dip like blue cheese dressing, and a drink, starting at $9.99 for a three-piece combo in Seattle, Washington.
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