What Makes Texas Roadhouse's Herb-Crusted Chicken So Popular?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse may be known for steaks and the addictively iconic rolls with honey butter, but for diners looking for white meat, the herb crusted chicken is a hidden gem. Featuring boneless chicken breasts marinated and seasoned with a blend of herbs, then flame-grilled, the herb-crusted chicken has garnered a lot of acclaim from Texas Roadhouse customers on social media.

A TikTok review proclaimed, "the Herb Crusted Chicken at Texas Roadhouse is absolutely phenomenal! The chicken is perfectly cooked—juicy, tender, and bursting with flavor." The nice juicy interior and char grilled exterior provides the perfect textural contrast, but the herb seasoning is what brings the standout flavor which the TikToker described as "a perfect balance, giving it a savory and aromatic touch without overpowering the natural flavor of the meat." A fan on Facebook proclaimed that they "could eat it for every meal." Another TikTok thread was full of praise for the herb crusted chicken, with multiple customers stating it was their favorite menu item and an employee affirming "[it] is one of our best sellers that's not steak at my location."

The shear amount of copycat recipes is a testament to just how popular the herb crusted chicken is. And while Texas Roadhouse keeps the herb blend close to their chest, copycat recipes tend to agree on a combination of herbs and powdered aromatics like basil, dill, oregano, garlic powder, and paprika. You can thus enjoy herb-crusted chicken at home instead of paying for a full-service restaurant experience.