What Makes Texas Roadhouse's Herb-Crusted Chicken So Popular?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Texas Roadhouse may be known for steaks and the addictively iconic rolls with honey butter, but for diners looking for white meat, the herb crusted chicken is a hidden gem. Featuring boneless chicken breasts marinated and seasoned with a blend of herbs, then flame-grilled, the herb-crusted chicken has garnered a lot of acclaim from Texas Roadhouse customers on social media.
A TikTok review proclaimed, "the Herb Crusted Chicken at Texas Roadhouse is absolutely phenomenal! The chicken is perfectly cooked—juicy, tender, and bursting with flavor." The nice juicy interior and char grilled exterior provides the perfect textural contrast, but the herb seasoning is what brings the standout flavor which the TikToker described as "a perfect balance, giving it a savory and aromatic touch without overpowering the natural flavor of the meat." A fan on Facebook proclaimed that they "could eat it for every meal." Another TikTok thread was full of praise for the herb crusted chicken, with multiple customers stating it was their favorite menu item and an employee affirming "[it] is one of our best sellers that's not steak at my location."
The shear amount of copycat recipes is a testament to just how popular the herb crusted chicken is. And while Texas Roadhouse keeps the herb blend close to their chest, copycat recipes tend to agree on a combination of herbs and powdered aromatics like basil, dill, oregano, garlic powder, and paprika. You can thus enjoy herb-crusted chicken at home instead of paying for a full-service restaurant experience.
Tips for making herb-crusted chicken at home
If you don't have access to a flame-fueled grill, you can easily convert herb-crusted chicken into a pan-fried recipe with surprisingly similar textural results. A cast iron skillet like this Lodge skillet is ideal for maintaining a constant and even heat that'll cook the chicken evenly and leave the crispiest herby crust.
As its title implies, herb-crusted chicken is coated in herbs that create a crispy, slightly charred outer crust. So, when you coat the chicken breasts, be very generous with the herb mixture. Some copycat recipes recommend flattening chicken breasts with a mallet before applying the herbs for a larger surface area of crust. Fry the chicken breasts in high quality olive oil over medium high heat for 5 minutes per side to achieve the charred crust, letting the breasts cook an additional few minutes at low heat until the interior is fully cooked.
Of course, Texas Roadhouse serves its herb-crusted chicken with a caramelized lemon for extra flavor. And you can caramelize lemon halves in the same pan as you fried the herb-crusted chicken. Simply pan-fry thin slices of lemon rounds in olive oil over medium low heat until the pulp disintegrates and the slices are browned. If you don't have the time to caramelize lemons, you can finish the herb crusted chicken with a squeeze of lemon juice while it rests for 5 minutes. The lemon juice will brighten the herbs and complement the savoriness of the chicken.