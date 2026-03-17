How Far $100 Gets You At These 7 Steakhouse Chains

As a kid, $100 seemed like you could buy the world and then some. Now, it doesn't get you very far. We decided to check out a handful of popular steakhouse chains to test out how much you can buy for $100. We considered an approximate cost of $80 to $85 to factor in wiggle room for tax and tip. However, you may be over or under based on your location; these are based on prices in the San Diego County area (including San Diego city, San Marcos, Temecula, among others), as well as Chico, California. Prices and food availability may vary based on your location.

To keep things as streamlined as possible, we tried to find similar items at each place. We (generally) went for one (onion or veggie-based) appetizer, one sirloin main entree (but there is a filet mignon option as it was the most affordable at the respective steakhouse), one cheeseburger, one (chicken-based) salad, one steak or meat-based kids' meal, and one dessert.

The most affordable steakhouse allows you to snag all of the above, while pricier ones mean you get much less; mid-tier means picking between kids' meal or dessert. We should also preface that you could do some customizations, so someone can pick a different entree or salad that best suits them. If you do a bit of budgeting, you can stretch your dollars a bit more — that said, this isn't the time to order the best steak order at the restaurant. But let's find out exactly how far a Benjamin can get you at these steakhouses.