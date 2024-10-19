Here's How To Reheat A Bloomin' Onion In Your Air Fryer

It's possible to reheat your Bloomin' Onion leftovers in other ways — in the oven, microwave, or deep fryer — but you'll want to turn to your air fryer for best results. Since this appetizer is initially deep fried, the crispiness is a key part of making it tasty. Without a crunchy coating, you just have soggy onion petals, which are even more likely to show up after a day of sitting in the fridge. But the air fryer will circulate hot air around all sides of your Bloomin' Onion, so the whole thing will be warmed up evenly. Plus, this device allows the outer layer of your appetizer to become crunchy, while leaving the onions inside nice and soft. This is all accomplished without any extra oil, which you would need if you used a deep fryer to reheat.

To increase the chance of a crispier coating on your Bloomin' Onion, try slicing it in half before you place it in your basket to expose more surface area. You can also leave it in your device for a couple extra minutes, checking to make sure it's not burning. And while the air fryer is ideal for reheating, even the best appliance likely won't be able to warm up your Bloomin' Onion more than once. So when you've crisped up your leftovers, either finish them or toss what you can't eat.