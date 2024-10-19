Here's How To Reheat A Bloomin' Onion In Your Air Fryer
Technically, Outback is a steakhouse, and we finally know why its meat is so flavorful, but let's be honest, the Bloomin' Onion is the star of the show. Made of 200 golden, crispy onion petals (from a special kind of onion), the biggest challenge when going to an Outback is to enjoy this delicious appetizer while saving room for your main meal. Although other chains, like Texas Roadhouse, have tried to imitate it, no one does the Bloomin' Onion like Outback.
But alas, it's pretty tough to scarf down 200 onion petals in one sitting and it's likely you'll be taking some home. So if you're looking to reheat yours in the air fryer the next day, here's what to do. Plop your Bloomin' Onion in the basket at either 350 or 370 degrees Fahrenheit, making sure to preheat your device. You only need up to six minutes for the former temperature or five minutes for the latter, at which point your appetizer should emerge with its crispy texture once again. Depending on how much you have left, however, you may want to shake your basket halfway through reheating, and keep an eye on it to avoid burning.
The air fryer provides crispy breading and soft onions
It's possible to reheat your Bloomin' Onion leftovers in other ways — in the oven, microwave, or deep fryer — but you'll want to turn to your air fryer for best results. Since this appetizer is initially deep fried, the crispiness is a key part of making it tasty. Without a crunchy coating, you just have soggy onion petals, which are even more likely to show up after a day of sitting in the fridge. But the air fryer will circulate hot air around all sides of your Bloomin' Onion, so the whole thing will be warmed up evenly. Plus, this device allows the outer layer of your appetizer to become crunchy, while leaving the onions inside nice and soft. This is all accomplished without any extra oil, which you would need if you used a deep fryer to reheat.
To increase the chance of a crispier coating on your Bloomin' Onion, try slicing it in half before you place it in your basket to expose more surface area. You can also leave it in your device for a couple extra minutes, checking to make sure it's not burning. And while the air fryer is ideal for reheating, even the best appliance likely won't be able to warm up your Bloomin' Onion more than once. So when you've crisped up your leftovers, either finish them or toss what you can't eat.