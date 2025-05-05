7 Absolute Best Chain Restaurant Chocolate Cakes

The chocolate tower is a truly impressive work of art. The six-layer cake is huge, layered with dense chocolate cake and fudgy frosting. It's served with whipped cream, raspberry sauce, and a scoop of ice cream (which I sadly omitted because I was driving all around town picking up said cakes). The back is coated in frosting rolled in fine cake crumbs, while the top has larger cake pieces pressed into a thick layer of rich frosting.

This one has the most interesting appearance of the cakes I tried, thanks to its many distinct layers and crumb exterior. This is a newer menu item, so it seems that not all Outback Steakhouse locations have the chocolate tower — and that's a shame, because it's incredible. It's one of the more expensive cakes on this list, but I think the delight is well worth it because of the richness and all the toppings you get; it looks and tastes more extravagant than its price point. You could buy a slice and slowly eat it over three days; it holds up well without drying out.

Each bite is dense, chocolatey, and creamy — it's sweet but cocoa-y. The whipped cream and a raspberry sauce bring a creamy and fruity profile, respectively, to break up the chocolate overload. I imagine the ice cream only adds to this experience. The towering treat goes beyond your average chocolate cake and was one of my favorite desserts because of its mix of creamy and cakey layers, as well as the added flavors from the toppings.

If you have room, double up on dessert and try the butter cake. It's one of the tastiest and most popular dishes you can get from Outback.