We Tried And Ranked 14 Cuts Of Meat From Texas De Brazil

The Brazilian steakhouse is an interesting concept with an intriguing history. It blends a traditional South American backyard feast – where an animal is slaughtered, roasted, and served up by gauchos (the Latin American version of a cowboy) — with some modern dining twists. You pay the restaurant, then eat until you're full. You can request more meat via a card on your table, where you're served roasted meat from sword-shaped skewers. If the card is flipped to green, a wandering server will offer you what they have; if it's red, they'll leave you alone. Texas De Brazil does all of this for a reasonable price, resulting in a unique dining experience worthy of a date night, special occasion, or random carnivorous indulgence.

One of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S., Texas De Brazil offers a full all-you-can-eat option (priced around $55 as of January 2025). This grants you full access to the cold buffet, along with anything you can spot on a server's skewer. While the cold buffet is undeniably solid, containing things like shrimp, salmon, and deli meats, I opted to try all the hot meats this time around — which was no easy task. I barely made it through with my stomach intact, but sometimes you suffer for your art. Here's what I deduced while sampling this meaty banquet, with 14 of the chain's cuts of meat ranked from worst to best.