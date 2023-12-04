The Difference Between Chateaubriand Steak And Filet Mignon

It pays to know your cuts of beef to avoid overspending on a premium label or selecting the wrong meat for your recipe. That counts double when dealing with expensive steaks sourced from the beef tenderloin, where the stakes are doubly high in terms of both cost and culinary expectations. The beef tenderloin is a prized steak cut known for its unparalleled tenderness.

This small cylindrical muscle runs along the cow's spine. It's low in fat and has very little tendon, resulting in a remarkably soft texture. Divided into various cuts, the most celebrated sections include the Chateaubriand, which is a large portion cut from the center of the tenderloin, and filet mignon, small individual steaks cut from the end section. Thicker center Chateaubriand is perfect for sharing, while filet mignon is meant to be an individual steak.

Both showcase the tender, buttery texture characteristic of the beef tenderloin. Tenderloin steaks, lacking tendons and fat, tend to become dry if overcooked. Therefore, both Chateaubriand and filet mignon steaks will have the best flavor and texture when cooked to medium doneness, avoiding the risk of dryness associated with prolonged cooking.