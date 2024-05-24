The History Of Brazilian Steakhouses Dates Back Further Than You Might Expect

An all-you-can-eat buffet is plenty decadent, but a Brazilian steakhouse is the pinnacle of carnivorous indulgence. At a Brazilian steakhouse, meat lovers can expect a continuous parade of barbecued meat, or churrasco, without ever leaving their table. Sharply dressed gauchos carrying spits of meat slice cuts onto customers plates tableside until told to stop. Brazilian steakhouses have grown in popularity in North America since the 1990s. But the history of Brazilian steakhouses dates back centuries.

The first seeds of Brazilian steakhouses go back to a method for cooking salted meat on a spit that was a collaboration between the old and new world. During the 1600s, the native Guarani people lived in communities run by Jesuit missionaries in western Brazil. The Guarani were livestock herders by trade, and meat was their main source of sustenance. They would salt raw meat using the sweat of the horses they rode while they herded, then skewered and cooked it over hot coals.

By the 17th century, those communities had disappeared, but traveling herders and gold diggers alike upheld the custom of salting and cooking meat while also establishing settlements around Brazil. These settlements grew into massive cattle ranches by the 19th century. Ranchers made the swap from coal roasting to spit roasting meat over open flames. Tough or otherwise low-quality cuts of meat were standard barbecue material. However, 20th century Italian immigrants pioneered the tradition of spit-roasting fine cuts of marinated beef for special occasions, which led to the modern all-you-can-eat format that exists today.