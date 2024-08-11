Is There A Difference Between Flap And Flank Steak?

These two cuts of steak are versatile and unique — admittedly lesser-known than the T-Bone or New York Strip but no less underrated for their lack of press. Flap steak and flank steak are strikingly similar but far from interchangeable; sisters but not twins. Both are historically regarded as butchers' well-kept secrets. They also come from similar parts of the steer, the belly muscle, which can make differentiating them a tough task at first glance.

What's easier than telling them apart is identifying this duo in the first place. Both flap and flank steaks often have one end that's markedly thicker than the other end. This can be a beneficial aspect for pleasing a crowd, as one side of the steak will lean rare while the other will be medium-well. This aspect also totally works for recipes that call for the steak to be cut into thin strips. Otherwise, if you're preparing the flap or flank steak as an intact entree, the thinner end will need to be removed from heat midway through the cooking process for a uniform sear.

But from there ... what's the difference? The most obvious distinction between flap and flank steaks is that flank steak is wedge-shaped and smaller than the slab-shaped flap steak. But their idiosyncratic differences also give flap and flank steak different cooking methods and make them better contenders for different dishes.