Why Sprouts Should Be Your Go-To Grocery Store For Meat

You probably already have your go-to grocery store, maybe out of pure convenience, for the best prices, or perhaps for its specialty items that your regular meal rotation relies on. Or you might spend your grocery budget at a particular supermarket because it offers the most affordable, high-quality meat prepackaged or ordered fresh at the butcher counter, where you can ask the butcher to trim fat off meat to save money. Out of the numerous national grocery chains, Tasting Table found Sprouts to be the best place to buy meat.

Sprouts landed the number one spot on our ranking of the best grocery store chains to buy meat. It considers itself a farmers market and reminds us of Whole Foods. We found it to be the best for meat because it offers high-quality beef, poultry, and lamb. Unlike most grocers that offer some organic or ethically sourced meats, many of the options at Sprouts are sustainably sourced. For example, all of its beef is antibiotic and hormone-free from Grass Run Farms.

According to Sprout's sustainability page, its products come from over 250 local farms including cage-free eggs, sustainably sourced seafood, and antibiotic-free chicken and pork for its in-house brand. Some of its lamb products come from Thomas Farms, which sustainably raises its animals down under in Australia. The chain even holds its suppliers to a code of conduct relating to animal welfare standards and ethical practices.