Save Money On Meat With One Simple Request For Your Butcher

One of the most important people you should get to know when you go shopping is the butcher. This individual will be a rich resource whenever you have questions about any and all cuts of meat. The butcher can tell you which less expensive meats can be used as substitutes for pricier ones, share wisdom about how to cut a particular piece of meat, and suggest marinades and rubs that can boost the flavor of your meals.

You don't have to be besties with your butcher. As long as you treat your butcher like the expert they are, they will provide useful info and can help you save money, too. When you buy fresh meat that hasn't been packaged, you can ask the butcher to trim the fat for you. How does this save you money? When you are paying by weight, you are paying for the fat too. Getting rid of any excess means more pennies left in your pocket. Plus, it saves you the trouble of having to trim the fat at home yourself.