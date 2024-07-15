Cherry Balsamic Flap Steak Recipe

This cherry balsamic flap steak is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. While it may be hard to improve on a good cut of steak seared on high heat, this honey-garlic cherry sauce does precisely that, providing a luscious, tangy contrast to the toothsome meat that makes the dish melt in the mouth.

This recipe from Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table begins by making the savory cherry reduction. As the cherry balsamic sauce cooks down, its natural sugars caramelize, enhancing the meat's savory notes. Touches of savory herbs and garlic run through the dish, making the flavor more nuanced. Then, like most good steaks, this dish demands fire. More specifically, a cast iron grill pan pre-heated to high heat. When the metal gets so hot it's almost smoking, we add the steak and let it cook to the desired inner temperature.

Thanks to the pan's high heat, the outside develops a flavorful crust while keeping the interior juicy and tender. The intense heat of a well-seasoned cast iron mimics an outdoor grill, allowing the Maillard reaction to develop deep, satisfying flavors. Once you spoon the sauce onto the steak, you end up with a complex, rich-tasting dish that will leave you craving more with every bite.