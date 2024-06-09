13 Tips You Need For Cooking Dishes Over A Campfire

Whether it's a weekend getaway or an impromptu-friendly gathering, meal prep is best done in your kitchen before heading out to the campsite. It's better to plan campfire meals, especially if you're making more than just s'mores. Take advantage of the prep time while you have access to a kitchen full of accessories. Chop, dice, slice, or shred your ingredients to get them ready for each meal. Measure your components so you can quickly throw together your recipes at the campsite. Even if you're camping at home, moving back and forth between your kitchen and yard can be tedious and let the bugs in.

Planning your meals as much as possible before cooking them over your campfire can also help you determine the type of cookware you'll need. For dishes like chili, sauce, or soup, add all of your ingredients together beforehand in a pot so the prep work is straightforward. Then you can just prepare it on the campfire. Consider marinating meat or veggies in advance.

Meal prepping for camping also allows you to think about the type of flavor wood you might need for fire to complement your dish. For instance, hickory or mesquite wood adds depth and smokiness to slow-simmering chili. Furthermore, depending on the type of dish you're cooking, you may need to start your campfire at least an hour before getting started — a primitive way of letting your "oven" come up to temp.