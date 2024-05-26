Dutch Babies Are The Perfect Smoked Dessert For Your Campfire Meals

As delicious as finishing off a campfire meal might be with a fresh batch of classic s'mores, you have other options when it comes to sweet recipes to enjoy in the great outdoors. Fluffy Dutch baby pancakes don't need to stay at home and can be just as easily enjoyed while sitting next to a babbling brook. With a bit of planning and the right ingredients, you can be digging into a sweet treat as you admire a sky filled with stars.

Think of Dutch baby pancakes as the love child of your favorite fluffy pancakes and popover recipes, except these pancakes, once deflated, offer a crepe-like consistency. What we love about Dutch baby recipes is that presentations can be modified to please both savory and sweet palates and the recipe is so easy to make that you won't need to worry about perfect plating or exact cooking techniques.

Whether you pre-make the batter at home and store it chilled or bring the individual ingredients with you, you'll need flour, milk, sugar, butter, eggs, and a sprinkle of nutmeg. If you have a long hike or are setting up camp far away from your vehicle, mixing up the batter beforehand may be your best bet so you can get cooking when hunger strikes.