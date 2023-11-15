Jacques Torres' Safety Tip To Prevent Burning Yourself When Preparing Hot Food - Exclusive

We've all done it — burned ourselves with hot food. The number of times we've had to tend to our fingers after accidentally touching a scorching roll or pastry is something we'd like to forget. But worries about future burns can be a thing of the past, because Jacques Torres has a tip on how to prevent burning yourself altogether. At the now-closed Netflix Bites restaurant in Los Angeles, Tasting Table attended the "Making the Perfect Pastry" event with the "Nailed It!" host, and he was happy to share a tip to save your fingers.

During the event, Torres made some decadent and mouthwatering pastries — one of which was fried and rolled into sugar. Due to the fact that frying includes dipping your pastry in intensely hot oil, it's a pretty easy way to char some fingertips. How do you avoid this? Torres advises that you "always have a bowl of cold water" on the counter when dealing with hot food — especially if it's a fried pastry that requires you to roll it in another ingredient while still warm. And it's not just a precaution: Pre-wetting your fingers can help stave off mild burns if you touch a piece of food that's just a little too hot.