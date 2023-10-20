Why Jacques Torres Uses Ice Cubes In Bread Dough - Exclusive

Most of us have had a homemade bread phase at one point or another, and for good reason: It's the staple food that keeps on giving by incorporating itself into almost every meal, no matter the change in seasons. If you're anything like us, your bread phase likely came with a baking mistake or two — but don't worry; that's where Jacques Torres is here to step in. The "Nailed It!" judge and French pastry chef revealed a baking hack you should always implement into your bread recipe for a more successful dough.

Tasting Table attended the "Making the Perfect Pastry" event with Torres at the recently opened Netflix Bites restaurant in Los Angeles. While the chocolatier churned some dough for the audience's upcoming dessert, he explained that you should opt for ice cubes in bread dough in lieu of regular tap water. Why? "Every mixer creates friction," Torres explained. "The friction equals heat." While you'll eventually bake the dough, you don't want to introduce too much heat during the dough-making process, or the yeast may ferment too quickly and create a bitter-tasting bread. But the addition of those ice cubes will cool down the unwanted heat being created by the stand mixer and the dough.