Don't Forget To Season Your Enamel Coffee Pot Before Those Summer Camping Trips

How do you keep your coffee routine during a summer camping trip? Sure, canned coffee can be flavorful if you pick the right brand, and there are coffee machines for camping vans, but for the old and nostalgic souls, nothing beats a rustic enamel coffee pot over a campfire. There's just something about putting your pot over the fire, waiting for it to brew, then pouring it smoking hot into your mug and enjoying heaven as it hits your taste buds.

But before loading that enamel pot into your camping truck, take a tip from the cowboys and give it a thorough seasoning. This step is crucial if your enamel pot is brand new — it helps get rid of that "newness" odor of metal or coating, conditioning the pot for making pure, delicious coffee. Even an old pot that has been sitting around for a while can also benefit from a good seasoning. It banishes any off-putting smell or taste of old coffee and primes your pot for a new brewing "season."

The seasoning process itself is quite straightforward; however, it takes a little while, so it's best to do it before your trip so you can have your coffee pot ready when you need it at the campsite.