The Absolute Best Steak Order At 9 Different Chain Restaurants

When you're craving a big slab of red meat, making a steak at home may sound like a good idea. But when the craving hits and you want to get out of the house, especially if it's a celebratory meal, a date night, or just because, restaurants are the only solution. Of course, there are probably plenty of delicious local steakhouses you can check out, but sometimes, you just want to stop by your local chain you already know is good. But once you open the menu, you may find yourself wondering which steak you should order. After all, if you're at a place that specializes in steaks, the number of options you can choose might feel overwhelming.

That's why we've done some digging to give you a better idea of what you should order at your favorite chain steak joint. We took a closer look at what our writers mentioned in review roundups, along with online reviews and our own personal experience, to determine which steaks deserve to be on this list. These are our absolute favorite steak orders from popular chains, ranging from ribeye steaks to porterhouses and beyond. Hopefully, by getting a better sense of what each chain does well, you can guarantee a better chain steakhouse experience, no matter which restaurant on this list you decide to visit.