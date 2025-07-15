This Steakhouse Chain Makes The Most Delicious Porterhouse Steak Of Them All

There are, undoubtedly, dozens of options for a nice night out at a steakhouse when you're in the mood to put on fancy clothes and break out the heirloom jewelry. It's okay to be picky when it comes to finding a restaurant that makes the absolute best version of your favorite cut of steak (here's your guide to different cuts of steak) — you're paying good money for it, after all. To help you narrow that vast selection, we scoured online reviews to rank 12 porterhouse steaks from steakhouse chains across the country and determined that nothing comes close to a good porterhouse from Smith & Wollensky.

According to our research, restaurant goers really, really love this steak. We saw words like "amazing," "perfect," and "delicious" when it came to describing the high-end, rich, marbled meat. Smith & Wollensky is known for its dry-aged steaks, a process that makes the porterhouse cut quite possibly the best porterhouse customers have ever had. Reviewers often explained that the steak was cooked perfectly, and the general experience in the restaurant was one to remember. Smith & Wollensky offers a 38-ounce, gold-grade wagyu porterhouse steak, which happens to be the fan favorite, but there's also a 42-ounce USDA Prime dry-aged porterhouse for two.