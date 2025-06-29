12 Porterhouse Steaks From Steakhouse Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

The porterhouse steak is a colossal, beefy cut that combines buttery filet mignon (also known as tenderloin) and hearty New York strip, which are divided by a T-shaped bone. It's sometimes confused with the T-bone cut, though the porterhouse is a bit larger. It comes from the short loin of the cow, from the area just behind the ribs. Per the USDA, the tenderloin side has to be at least 1.25 inches wide, whereas the tenderloin on the T-bone only needs to measure 0.5 inches. A porterhouse can weigh more than 2 pounds, making it an impressive piece of meat often shared by two or more people.

You can enjoy all that a porterhouse has to offer by grilling the giant steak to perfection at home or ordering it from a top-notch steakhouse. Not all steakhouse chains offer porterhouse as an option, but many do, with cuts ranging from about 20 to 48 ounces, frequently meant for sharing. With a price range that can vary just as much, choosing the right steakhouse chain for a porterhouse feast with friends or family can be a challenge. We scoured online reviews to determine which steakhouse chains deliver a primo porterhouse and noted those that fell a bit short. Focusing on tenderness, chew, meat quality, flavor, and whether it was cooked to preference, we ranked the chains that customers felt met these criteria — often in spades, as many of the chains received a large percentage of five-star reviews.