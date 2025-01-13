Why The Most Famous Food Critic In NYC Wasn't Impressed By Peter Luger Steak House

Peter Luger, the famous Brooklyn steakhouse operating since 1887, is somewhat of a landmark in New York City. It has a reputation for being old and not fitting into any modern cultural mold. It's also one of the fancy steakhouses that earned scathing critic reviews. In 2019, The New York Times published a review of Peter Luger, written by an influential NYC food critic, Pete Wells. The review awarded the steakhouse with zero stars, highlighting poor service, subpar food, and lack of consistency.

Advertisement

It's been said before that in order to truly hate something, you must deeply love it first. This certainly seems to be the case for Wells, who has been frequenting the iconic steakhouse since the 1990s — his disillusionment with the place sounds almost like a friend telling you about their long-coming breakup. "I don't remember when the doubts began, but they grew over time," he wrote.

The centerpiece of a bad restaurant review is, naturally, always the food itself; any other slight could perhaps be overlooked. Wells described the food at Peter Luger as wildly unappetizing — the flavorless beef, the gray fries, the soppy salad. Worst of all, the meat was inconsistent, varying in doneness between customers who all had the same order. The food is also sold at eye-watering prices, adding more insult to injury and making Wells question whether the steakhouse is still worth visiting at all.

Advertisement