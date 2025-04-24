How To Grill A Porterhouse Steak Perfectly At Home Every Time
If there is a perfect picture of affordable luxury, it's probably a porterhouse steak made on the grill at home. Grabbing this great T-bone alternative from the butcher isn't exactly cheap, but it's much more reasonable than dropping a week's grocery bill at a steakhouse for one meal. The smoky char of a grill means a porterhouse doesn't need much embellishment to taste great, just some salt and pepper or your favorite simple steak rub, but cooking the perfect steak over a live-fire grill is always a challenge. That's why we reached out to chef Antonio Iocchi, the Senior Vice President of Global F&B Innovation at Fogo de Chão — which is currently offering free food for a year through its Golden Coaster sweepstakes — for his advice on how to best cook this cut at home.
"I recommend using the Rule of Three for grilling," Iocchi explains, "which involves setting up two heat zones on your grill, one for high heat and one for low heat." Iocchi's preferred temperatures are 400 degrees Fahrenheit in the high section and 280 to 300 degrees in the low. After that, the chef adds, "Start by grilling your steak on the high-heat side for three minutes, then flip it for another three minutes to achieve those beautiful grill marks." Finally, Iocchi concludes by standing his porterhouse on the bone in the low heat zone and closing the grill. "Cooking the steak on the bone helps the heat radiate through, ensuring the porterhouse cooks more evenly," he notes.
Rest porterhouse overnight and use the rule of three when grilling
While a porterhouse doesn't need a marinade, Iocchi still emphasizes the importance of proper preparation. "For a high-quality cut like a porterhouse, I recommend leaving the meat uncovered in the refrigerator the day before grilling," he notes. "This helps dry out the exterior, which in turn helps retain the juices inside during cooking." After that, the chef advises that you let the steak sit at room temperature for an hour, explaining that "putting cold meat directly on the grill can shock the meat and affect its cooking. Bringing it to room temperature ensures it cooks evenly once on the grill."
From there, set up the two-zone grilling method. If you are using gas, simply activate the burners on only one side of the grill, turning them to high. If using charcoal, just make sure to pile the briquettes all against the wall of the grill on one side. Cooking this way using the rule of threes is ideal for a one-inch steak or slightly thicker, so if you have a thicker cut, you may need to extend the time slightly.
"Lastly, don't forget to let the meat rest for two to five minutes after grilling," Iocchi reminds us. "This step allows the juices to redistribute evenly throughout the meat, ensuring a more tender and flavorful bite when you cut into it." With a grilled porterhouse, the last thing you want to do is trip at the finish.