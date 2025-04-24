How To Grill A Porterhouse Steak Perfectly At Home Every Time

If there is a perfect picture of affordable luxury, it's probably a porterhouse steak made on the grill at home. Grabbing this great T-bone alternative from the butcher isn't exactly cheap, but it's much more reasonable than dropping a week's grocery bill at a steakhouse for one meal. The smoky char of a grill means a porterhouse doesn't need much embellishment to taste great, just some salt and pepper or your favorite simple steak rub, but cooking the perfect steak over a live-fire grill is always a challenge. That's why we reached out to chef Antonio Iocchi, the Senior Vice President of Global F&B Innovation at Fogo de Chão — which is currently offering free food for a year through its Golden Coaster sweepstakes — for his advice on how to best cook this cut at home.

"I recommend using the Rule of Three for grilling," Iocchi explains, "which involves setting up two heat zones on your grill, one for high heat and one for low heat." Iocchi's preferred temperatures are 400 degrees Fahrenheit in the high section and 280 to 300 degrees in the low. After that, the chef adds, "Start by grilling your steak on the high-heat side for three minutes, then flip it for another three minutes to achieve those beautiful grill marks." Finally, Iocchi concludes by standing his porterhouse on the bone in the low heat zone and closing the grill. "Cooking the steak on the bone helps the heat radiate through, ensuring the porterhouse cooks more evenly," he notes.