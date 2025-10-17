The Chain Restaurant Serving The Best Ribeye Steak Is Also The Top Steakhouse To Dine At

When it comes to chain restaurants, steak dinners can be a bit of a lottery. If you're lucky, you might chance upon a great steak at a not-so-fancy chain restaurant. If you're unlucky, you might pay an arm and a leg for a cut of beef that's full of gristle. If you want your special meal to feel less like a gamble and more like a guarantee, then you should probably head to The Capital Grille, the chain restaurant that not only serves the best ribeye steak by some distance, but is also the best steakhouse to dine at.

When we ranked the 11 best chain restaurant ribeye steaks in America, The Capital Grille's famous 22-ounce bone-in steak was the clear winner. While bone-in steaks are always a great bet (highly recommended by chef Ronnie Woo), there's a reason The Capital Grille's take on ribeye is a cut above the rest. Each of their steaks is dry-aged for between 18 and 24 days, before being hand-carved by the in-house butcher to maximize both flavor and the texture.

The process might be complex, but it pays off as customers online can't stop raving. "Our bone in ribeye to share was cooked to perfection — a very on point medium rare, with the perfect char and marbling," TanEugene wrote on TripAdvisor about his anniversary meal, adding that the ribeye "stayed delicious from first bite to last". Another happy customer, Paul A, was equally effusive on Yelp: "The Capital Grille has one of the best steaks I've ever had. I took my wife here to celebrate her birthday dinner and the bone-in ribeye was outstanding." While the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye is the clear favorite, the signature porcini-rubbed ribeye, served with a 15-year aged balsamic, also has its champions.