The Chain Restaurant Serving The Best Ribeye Steak Is Also The Top Steakhouse To Dine At
When it comes to chain restaurants, steak dinners can be a bit of a lottery. If you're lucky, you might chance upon a great steak at a not-so-fancy chain restaurant. If you're unlucky, you might pay an arm and a leg for a cut of beef that's full of gristle. If you want your special meal to feel less like a gamble and more like a guarantee, then you should probably head to The Capital Grille, the chain restaurant that not only serves the best ribeye steak by some distance, but is also the best steakhouse to dine at.
When we ranked the 11 best chain restaurant ribeye steaks in America, The Capital Grille's famous 22-ounce bone-in steak was the clear winner. While bone-in steaks are always a great bet (highly recommended by chef Ronnie Woo), there's a reason The Capital Grille's take on ribeye is a cut above the rest. Each of their steaks is dry-aged for between 18 and 24 days, before being hand-carved by the in-house butcher to maximize both flavor and the texture.
The process might be complex, but it pays off as customers online can't stop raving. "Our bone in ribeye to share was cooked to perfection — a very on point medium rare, with the perfect char and marbling," TanEugene wrote on TripAdvisor about his anniversary meal, adding that the ribeye "stayed delicious from first bite to last". Another happy customer, Paul A, was equally effusive on Yelp: "The Capital Grille has one of the best steaks I've ever had. I took my wife here to celebrate her birthday dinner and the bone-in ribeye was outstanding." While the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye is the clear favorite, the signature porcini-rubbed ribeye, served with a 15-year aged balsamic, also has its champions.
The whole experience at The Capital Grille is a hit
Of course, the experience does come at a premium, with most steaks priced between $60 and $90. But consensus online seems to be that it's worth every penny, with ratings of over 4.5 stars for food, atmosphere, and service across more than 1000 reviews on TripAdvisor, which is as good a sign as any that The Capital Grille always delivers.
However, it's not just the steaks that are great at The Capital Grille. We also found that this high-end steakhouse goes the extra mile to create a special experience for their guests, from the moment they walk through the doors to when they set down their forks and knives. It's been around since 1990, and has 78 locations, many of which offer a particularly local sense of opulence and grandeur. In Washington DC, for example, you'll be in a smart stone-constructed building looking down Pennsylvania Avenue at the Capitol Building. In New York, you could be dining in a former Wall Street bank vault inside the skyscraping Equitable Building. And if you're in Las Vegas, you'll eat in a modern glazed building with a spectacular view of the famous strip.
Once inside, you're guaranteed to be surrounded by an air of refined comfort, with rich African mahogany walls and glowing Art Deco chandeliers creating a warm and dignified atmosphere. The setting offers a great backdrop for those well-above-par steaks.