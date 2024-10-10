Chicken Sliders Aren't On Texas Roadhouse's Menu, So Hack Them Yourself

Just because a dish isn't on a restaurant's menu doesn't mean you can't come up with creative ways to experience it for yourself. Such is the case with chicken sliders. Though our tasty yum yum chicken sliders recipe isn't a listed order at any Texas Roadhouse, we summoned some culinary inspiration and found ways to sink our teeth into something comparable while dining at the restaurant.

Ask servers for classic chicken tenders, which are listed as Chicken Critters on Texas Roadhouse menus. With the hand-breaded, golden-fried pieces of chicken in hand, you'll next take one of the famous made-from-scratch dinner rolls to split in half. These fluffy, pillowy mounds of bread are one of the Texas Roadhouse's more popular menu items for good reason, and they offer the perfect contrast of sweet comfort when paired with bites of savory chicken. This warm bread is the foundation for your slider, and you can insert as many pieces of the chicken inside the bun as you'd like.