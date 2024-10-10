Chicken Sliders Aren't On Texas Roadhouse's Menu, So Hack Them Yourself
Just because a dish isn't on a restaurant's menu doesn't mean you can't come up with creative ways to experience it for yourself. Such is the case with chicken sliders. Though our tasty yum yum chicken sliders recipe isn't a listed order at any Texas Roadhouse, we summoned some culinary inspiration and found ways to sink our teeth into something comparable while dining at the restaurant.
Ask servers for classic chicken tenders, which are listed as Chicken Critters on Texas Roadhouse menus. With the hand-breaded, golden-fried pieces of chicken in hand, you'll next take one of the famous made-from-scratch dinner rolls to split in half. These fluffy, pillowy mounds of bread are one of the Texas Roadhouse's more popular menu items for good reason, and they offer the perfect contrast of sweet comfort when paired with bites of savory chicken. This warm bread is the foundation for your slider, and you can insert as many pieces of the chicken inside the bun as you'd like.
Reverse-engineer cravings to create a satisfying meal
Once you have these two key elements in hand, you can get to dressing and seasoning your mini burger as you see fit. Texas Roadhouse offers over a dozen different sauces so you can steer your sliders into hotter lanes with hot sauce, peppercorn sauce, green chile sauce, or cajun horseradish, or create a tangier bite with ranch, barbecue sauce, or honey lime sauce. The boneless white meat chicken tenders can be ordered with your choice of a side dish, so you can get steak fries to snack on alongside your creation — or ask for the restaurant's Texas red chili or sautéed mushrooms or onions to spoon into your small sandwiches.
Whether you dine in or take food home, engineering your own meal is an easy Texas Roadhouse hack you can add to your ordering arsenal. While you can also order BBQ chicken to shove inside of a halved dinner roll, if you're craving a crunchier texture to bite into, Chicken Critters are the way to go. Once you begin to view Texas Roadhouse's rolls as buns instead of a mere complement to the rest of your meal, your orders at Texas Roadhouse may forever change.