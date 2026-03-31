Texas Roadhouse Employees Highly Recommend This Hefty Fish Dish
Texas Roadhouse may be your go-to when it comes to enjoying a juicy steak on a night out. But that's not the restaurant's only claim to fame. Among its other dishes, including its protein-packed salads and chicken specialties, there are plenty of other gems. And, according to its employees, Texas Roadhouse's fried catfish recipe is one dish you shouldn't skip. Surprisingly, Texas Roadhouse is one of the nine chain restaurants with the best fried fish.
Found amid its Dockside favorites, the fried catfish features U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded with cornmeal and fried until golden brown. It also comes with two sides and Creole mustard sauce.
"I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish and I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good," one employee wrote on Reddit. Another staffer agreed, "My favorite thing is probably the seafood, our seafood is so underrated and it's delicious!"
Texas Roadhouse customers appreciate its catfish, too
It isn't just Texas Roadhouse employees who have praised its catfish online. In another Reddit thread, one person shared, "I go to Texas Roadhouse I get the catfish. I find the way they fry and batter their fish to be really similar to my mom's style (I like my fish crispy)." Meanwhile, another, who was also a catfish fan suggested accompanying the dish with an assortment of sauces. "Texas Roadhouse has an amazing catfish plate. Ask for regular tartar sauce, hot sauce, etc.," they wrote.
On Facebook, similar thoughts were shared, including, "I just don't understand why anyone would eat fried catfish anywhere but at TRH. It was as always delicious!"
When dining at Texas Roadhouse, or picking up carryout, its fried catfish is available as a three-piece meal for $16.99 or a four-piece meal for $18.99. And, if you'd like to add more protein, you can tack on grilled shrimp for $7.99 or ribs for $9.99.