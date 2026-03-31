Texas Roadhouse Employees Highly Recommend This Hefty Fish Dish

Texas Roadhouse may be your go-to when it comes to enjoying a juicy steak on a night out. But that's not the restaurant's only claim to fame. Among its other dishes, including its protein-packed salads and chicken specialties, there are plenty of other gems. And, according to its employees, Texas Roadhouse's fried catfish recipe is one dish you shouldn't skip. Surprisingly, Texas Roadhouse is one of the nine chain restaurants with the best fried fish.

Found amid its Dockside favorites, the fried catfish features U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded with cornmeal and fried until golden brown. It also comes with two sides and Creole mustard sauce.

"I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish and I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good," one employee wrote on Reddit. Another staffer agreed, "My favorite thing is probably the seafood, our seafood is so underrated and it's delicious!"