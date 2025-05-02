The 6 Best Chain Restaurant Salmon Dishes

The Cheesecake Factory is an incredible place if you're going to dinner with people who have different tastes. The brand boasts more than 250 menu items; it'd take you over 4½ years to go through the menu if you picked one item per week to eat. This extensive menu means each person can easily find something they enjoy. But, as we know by now, I'm only here for a salmon dinner. And guess what? There isn't just one option when it comes to this fish, there are five to choose from.

I went with the herb-crusted salmon filet, which was the most expensive dish on this list. The meal comes with a buttery lemon sauce, asparagus, and mashed potatoes. As the name of the dish implies, the salmon is completely covered in dark green herbs — it's easily the most herbalicious entrée on this list.

The lemon sauce is tangy yet creamy, bringing a lot of flavor and moisture to anything it touches. You can add it to your fish, mashed potatoes, or both. The fish is flaky, flavorful, and surprisingly moist. This meal comes with a generous portion of thick mashed potatoes. They're lumpy and skin-on, which I really enjoy, as it has a better mouthfeel than smooth and creamy potatoes. These were my favorite mashed spuds from this chain restaurant taste test.

I could have used some more asparagus, as there was only a measly amount. This meal came with some of the classic Cheesecake Factory bread: a couple of pieces of wheat baguette and regular baguette. Aesthetically, this was one of the more visually appealing salmon dishes and tied with the Yard House version.