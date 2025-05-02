The 6 Best Chain Restaurant Salmon Dishes
Chain restaurants can offer you a sense of security, since you know the menu is consistent from location to location. Next time you visit your favorite chain spot, you might want to check out one of its salmon-based dishes. Salmon is ideal when you seek slightly lighter fare, at least in comparison to pasta dishes or steaks.
I tested several fish dishes from some different chains to give you an idea of what to expect. I examined the flavors, textures, general price points, and sides, and was pleasantly surprised to find I enjoyed them all.
Each piece of salmon was flaky, fatty, and flavorful, but the sides also added to the experience. I will talk about the different dishes I got, what makes them special, and any other information that you need to know before you place your order. Hopefully, you too will find an option that you reel-y like.
Chili's ancho salmon
Next time you're at Chili's, you may want to order the ancho salmon. The chain has such an extensive menu that you can lose yourself among the pages, but this dish truly is a stand out. The seared Atlantic salmon is seasoned with a chile rub and comes topped with cilantro pesto and chopped, bright green cilantro. Every morsel is flavorful, with a light heat and an herbal freshness from the cilantro. The herb adds color and makes the dish visually appealing, but it doesn't overwhelm its flavor.
The salmon also offers a fabulous texture. It has crisp edges (which I thoroughly enjoyed), while the interior remains moist. You're not left with sad, steamed, soft fish; it has substance and a rich mouthfeel. This was the only salmon meal that had some textural contrast — the other dishes were just soft.
The fish is served with Mexican rice and steamed broccoli. The rice is heavily seasoned, but surprisingly isn't overly salty. My toddler liked it and kept asking for more. The steamed broccoli is soft and easy to chew with minimal seasoning, mainly salt.
Chili's ancho salmon is ideal when you prefer lighter fare, as it comes with a small portion of rice and fresh veggies, along with a decent amount of protein-rich and satisfying fish. It's flavorful, but the flavor of the sauce doesn't take away from the salmon itself.
Texas Roadhouse grilled salmon
I love how customizable Texas Roadhouse is. You can choose from a number of sides — some of which come with a surcharge — which allows you to customize your meal. My meal came with the salmon, two sides (I picked broccoli and french fries), and the iconic Texas Roadhouse rolls (they gave me five!).
You can opt for the 5-ounce salmon or pay a little more for the 8-ounce portion. The pink fish is flavored with salmon seasoning, lemon pepper butter, and parsley, and comes with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce on the side. The sauce is creamy, tangy, and a touch sweet. The pickle pieces bring a bit of texture to the mix, too, while the creaminess complements the rich flavor of the fish. Then, of course, you also get those warm, soft, doughy bread rolls and two little containers of cinnamon honey butter. I opted to get ranch to go with the fries, which means I could also dunk the broccoli in it to give it more flavor. How can you go wrong?
This meal was in the mid-price range of the dishes I sampled, but I'd argue that it was a fantastic value considering the amount of food you get. Plus, you get all those rolls to take home; you could make yourself a little salmon slider or simply slather the bread in butter. While the fish itself was seasoned appropriately, the sauce added unique and multi-dimensional flavor and texture to this meal. However, I would recommend getting a different side if you're ordering to-go, such as the mashed potatoes or salad, because the fries don't travel well.
The Cheesecake Factory herb-crusted salmon filet
The Cheesecake Factory is an incredible place if you're going to dinner with people who have different tastes. The brand boasts more than 250 menu items; it'd take you over 4½ years to go through the menu if you picked one item per week to eat. This extensive menu means each person can easily find something they enjoy. But, as we know by now, I'm only here for a salmon dinner. And guess what? There isn't just one option when it comes to this fish, there are five to choose from.
I went with the herb-crusted salmon filet, which was the most expensive dish on this list. The meal comes with a buttery lemon sauce, asparagus, and mashed potatoes. As the name of the dish implies, the salmon is completely covered in dark green herbs — it's easily the most herbalicious entrée on this list.
The lemon sauce is tangy yet creamy, bringing a lot of flavor and moisture to anything it touches. You can add it to your fish, mashed potatoes, or both. The fish is flaky, flavorful, and surprisingly moist. This meal comes with a generous portion of thick mashed potatoes. They're lumpy and skin-on, which I really enjoy, as it has a better mouthfeel than smooth and creamy potatoes. These were my favorite mashed spuds from this chain restaurant taste test.
I could have used some more asparagus, as there was only a measly amount. This meal came with some of the classic Cheesecake Factory bread: a couple of pieces of wheat baguette and regular baguette. Aesthetically, this was one of the more visually appealing salmon dishes and tied with the Yard House version.
Applebee's blackened Cajun salmon
I don't frequent Applebee's very often, so I was intrigued to test out its salmon dish. The blackened Cajun salmon comes with two customizable sides. I stuck with my broccoli and mashed potatoes theme, but there are also fries, coleslaw, and garlicky green beans, among others, to choose from. The Applebee's mashed potatoes come in a neat little pile; they are buttery, flavorful, and have a creamy consistency.
The salmon seasoning has some spice and a bit of tang, which you can ramp up by spritzing it with the lemon wedge. I would've preferred a bit more blackened seasoning, but there was still a ton of flavor. The broccoli has a bright, fresh green color compared to the Texas Roadhouse one (which looked considerably more muted, like it was frozen or boiled for far too long).
Although this wasn't especially memorable compared to other chains' noteworthy sauces or herb-heavy dishes, it still holds its own. I also like that you can customize or upgrade the sides, allowing you to transform or complement the salmon based on what you order. I'd recommend finishing off your meal with the Triple Chocolate Meltdown, which is one of the most popular meal items that you can get from Applebee's and a reason alone to visit the restaurant.
Olive Garden herb-grilled salmon
I used to work at Olive Garden back in the day, so I always get a kick out of ordering from there as a customer. While it may be best known for pasta and soup and salad deals, why not head over there for some salmon? I must admit, I was a bit dubious about trying the herb-grilled salmon, but the fish was flaky and well-seasoned.
The broccoli is soft, lightly buttery, not heavily seasoned, and moist — if not slightly wet. It's supposed to have Parmesan, but I didn't pick up on its flavor. The Olive Garden meal also comes with two breadsticks and a side, making it a filling dinner that isn't too heavy — especially if you skip the bread. I got a salad, but you can get a soup instead. The sole lemon slice brings a lot of juice to add moisture and tanginess to the salmon, and the herbs are flavorful but not overpowering and make the salmon taste good without taking away from its fatty mouthfeel. The salad is neatly packaged with a compartment in the lid for the croutons, dressing, and cheese packets, which I thought was pretty cool.
In a previous ranking of every Olive Garden entrée that isn't pasta, the salmon scored in the middle – with the main issue being that the broccoli was kind of boring as a side. And yet, it has its place. If you're going to Olive Garden with family or friends, thinking you have to have a carb-heavy, stuff-yourself meal, then this dish may be the perfect option.
Yard House whiskey-glazed salmon
I've never been to Yard House, so I was intrigued to try one of its offerings. This chain restaurant's salmon is whiskey black pepper-glazed and comes with Parmesan mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, and baby broccoli. However, you could opt for jasmine rice in place of the spuds; it would work quite well with the other components of the meal.
The potatoes are very thick and considerably smoother than those at The Cheesecake Factory. I like the carrots and baby broccoli because they bring something different to the dining table in a sea of steamed broccoli sides. The carrots are soft yet still have a bit of a bite, while the baby broccoli kept its snap.
This dish has a hefty serving of the whiskey sauce, which is mainly sweet, but there's a sprinkle of spice that makes its way to the back of the tongue. The somewhat viscous sauce provides a wholly different flavor profile than the other salmon offerings, helping it stand out.
The salmon is also flaky and tender with a sprinkle of black pepper, but it's completely elevated by the sticky, sweet whiskey sauce. This is the second most expensive item from my tasting — it was a couple of dollars less expensive than the Cheesecake Factory — but without the side of bread and with a smaller portion of salmon and mashed potatoes. Order this dish when you want a lighter, zesty fish meal with vibrant veggies, or pair it with the poke nachos, which are the best appetizer you can get at Yard House.
Methodology
Since I was trying a bunch of salmon items from various restaurants all across town, I placed my orders over the course of a few days to ensure their freshness. Logic (and food safety) tells me that spending a couple of hours driving around picking up cooked fish without refrigerating it would impact its flavor, smell, and overall quality. I perused Google Maps and Yelp to locate chains in my vicinity; the restaurants had to have multiple locations across the U.S. to ensure accessibility for most readers.
I ordered every item to-go, either from the website, app, or in person. I got it exactly as it came without any modifications; some had a choice of side, and I stuck with mashed potatoes and broccoli where possible (except for Texas Roadhouse because I was in a fry mood, and I can attest to the quality of its mashed potatoes too).
Obviously, taste is the most important factor in what makes something "the best." It has to taste good to make it on this list, and thankfully, everything was pretty scrumptious. Each fish was cooked well and came out juicy, flaky, and not at all sad or dry. Appearance and price were also factors, but they were not nearly as important as flavor. I also mentioned what sides each came with, which can add to the overall value, flavor profile, and aesthetics of an entrée.