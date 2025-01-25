15 Popular Yard House Appetizers, Ranked

With over 100 draft beers, Yard House may be best known as the place where you're bound to find a brew you like on tap. However, nothing goes better with a pilsner, sasion, or IPA (or your favorite nonalcoholic beer) than some delicious appetizers.

While the menu at Yard House isn't quite as extensive as its beer list, it is still quite a challenge to decide which of the nearly 30 appetizers you should order on your next visit. Trying every app would have been too large of a feat for any individual (though we could imagine an eating contest between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi). So instead, we are ranking some of the most popular appetizers from worst to best. There is a good mix of meat-forward as well as vegetarian items on this list with a heavy focus on cheese. Yard House does have some vegan options, including a few with alternative meat brand Gardein, but like many bar food offerings, carbs and dairy are co-kings.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

