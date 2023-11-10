Serve Tuna On Crispy Rice For The Ultimate Bite Of Luxury

Crispy rice at the bottom of the pot is a delicacy worth fighting over. Whether it's a perfect socarrat under paella or the golden crisp tahdig under a Persian pilaf, learning to get the texture of rice just right is a trick worth learning. The good news is you don't have to work all that hard to get a crispy sheet of rice that's just the right base for a bite of tuna on top, just like you might find in a restaurant. Slightly chewy on the inside and crunchy outside, these rice bites have a savory, toasty flavor that is so cravable you'll want to serve them often.

The crunchy rice bits start as regular short-grained rice, cooked as usual. Season it like sushi rice for additional flavor with a bit of rice wine vinegar and sugar — or try cooking the rice in white wine for a twist — and then press it flat in a pan and refrigerate overnight. When the rice is cold, cut it into bite-size squares and pan-fry them until brown and crisp.